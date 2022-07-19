Betty Who Announces New Album 'Big!'

Australian pop iconoclast Betty Who announces her upcoming album BIG!, out October 14th via BMG (link to pre-save the album HERE). New single "She Can Dance" is out today, listen below. A limited edition autographed version of BIG! is available exclusively at Amazon here. The standard CD and Vinyl are available for preorder now here, in a special neon coral red color (see image below).

Directed by Aerin Moreno (Madison Beer, Sofi Tukker), the aqua-tinged "She Can Dance" video sees Betty Who come into her own. There's no elaborate backdrop, just Betty and a crew of talented dancers. Moreno's vision places all the emphasis on the singer's story and infectious dance moves.

"She Can Dance" is about as autobiographical as I could get," Betty says about the single. "I knew making this album that the stories had to be true, that it had to feel scary and more vulnerable than ever. So without further ado, I present to you a retelling of the facts of my life as I see them. She was never perfect, but at least she tried and had a great time along the way. I hope "She Can Dance" makes you feel like YOU can dance through the trying times."

Betty Who's upcoming LP, BIG!, is primed to be just that, BIG. 2022 ushers in a new era for Betty as an artist. After taking a hiatus during the pandemic to self-reflect and record, her sound is more refined and in tune with her inner world than ever before.

"Blow Out My Candle," Betty's first single release which debuted last month, was a triumphant return to form for Betty Who and a catchy ode to perseverance. Last month, Betty performed "Blow Out My Candle" on both The Late Late Show with James Corden and Good Morning America.

There's much more to come for Betty Who. She recently made her reality TV debut by hosting Amazon Studios' new dating show The One That Got Away, where singles have the chance to rekindle their missed connections.

If you need to know anything about Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who, it's that she is a survivor. Born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia, the classically trained singer, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debuting with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 24th.

Watch the new music video here: