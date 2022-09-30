Betty Who Announces 2023 Tour & New Album 'Big!' Release Date

Pop mainstay Betty Who announces her upcoming BIG! headlining tour with support from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner, Shea Couleé, Slayyyter, and Neve.

Tickets and VIP packages are available on-sale next Friday, October 7th via Seated here. Pre-save Betty's upcoming album BIG!, dropping Friday, October 14th, here (this includes a link to purchase an autographed CD via Amazon as well).

Fresh off the heels of a collaboration with Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar and widely praised MTV VMA red carpet appearance, Betty Who prepares for another big feat this fall, her BIG! World tour is a celebration in honor of her upcoming album.

After a run of European dates from Amsterdam to Dublin, her upcoming US tour kicks off on February 28th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona before rolling through major markets including New York (Hammerstein Ballroom), Washington, D.C. (The Anthem), Chicago (Riviera Theatre), San Francisco (The Warfield). The tour ends April 1st at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA.

Live Tour Schedule

11/20/22: Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital

01/30/23: Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg^

01/31/23: Berlin, GR at Lido^

02/02/23: Paris, FR at Etoiles Theatre^

02/03/23: London, UK at Heaven^

02/05/23: Dublin, IR at Button Factory^

02/28/23: Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren*

03/02/23: Dallas, TX at The Echo Lounge*

03/03/23: Austin, TX at Scoot Inn*

03/04/23: Houston, TX at House Of Blues*

03/06/23: Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl*

03/07/23: Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse*

03/08/23: Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel*

03/10/23: Washington, DC at The Anthem*&

03/11/23: New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom*

03/14/23: Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer*

03/15/23: Boston, MA at House Of Blues*

03/17/23: Toronto, ON at The Danforth Music Hall*

03/18/23: Detroit, MI at Saint Andrews Hall*

03/19/23: Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

03/21/23: Chicago, IL at Riviera Theatre*

03/22/23: Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue*

03/24/23: Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre*

03/25/23: Salt Lake City, CO at The Depot*

03/28/23: Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo*

03/29/23: Portland, OR at Wonder Ballroom*

03/31/23: San Francisco, CA at The Warfield*

04/01/23: Los Angeles, CA at The Novo*

* With Shea Coulee

& With Slayyyter

^ With Neve

If you need to know anything about Australian-American pop trailblazer Betty Who, it's that she is a survivor. Born Jessica Newham in Sydney, Australia, the classically trained singer, dancer, and multi instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single "Somebody Loves You," soundtracking Netflix's Queer Eye reboot with "All Things," forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project, and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry.

Moving from the rigid major-label machinery to rediscovering her power as an independent artist, Betty Who is primed to kick off her latest, most triumphant chapter on her upcoming project. She has also just made her TV hosting debuting with Prime Video's new reality dating series, The One That Got Away, which premiered June 24th.

Photo Credit: Kate Biel