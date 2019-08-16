Better Lost Than Stupid Announce Debut Album

'Wild Slide' is the debut album from techno supergroup, Better Lost Than Stupid, aka 3 of the world's finest producers and DJs - Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, and Matthias Tanzmann. Released on 13 September by Skint/BMG, the 11 track album follows a slew of singles - 'Back From The Desert', 'The Sky Is Too Low', and 'Inside' - which have won praise from the likes of Mixmag, Dancing Astronaut, RA, Radio 1 (Pete Tong and Danny Howard), Marco Carola, Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, Kolsch, Joris Voorn, Claptone, Eats Everything, Adam Beyer, and many more.

Electronic music underpins 'Wild Slide', but Better Lost' look beyond it with a varied collection of songs that combine synth-pop ('Inside', 'Wild Slide'), electronica('Boys & Girls', 'Harder Than Gold'), indie rock ('Back From The Desert'), and downtempo ('Without The Feeling', 'Bender'), with the kind of euphoric techno moments they're individually known for ('Inside', 'Right Now').

'Wild Slide' shows that the comparisons made between Better Lost' and stadium techno acts like The Chemical Brothers, and Underworld, stand up. The production quality is every bit as good as you'd expect from Buttrich and co, and the songs have been crafted and written by three people who've spent their lives making music and then playing it to hundreds of thousands of people.

'Wild Slide' was largely written and produced in studio sessions over the past year at Martin's studio in Barcelona, and saw the trio come together more like a traditional band, alongside close friends and collaborators including Jonathan Illel (JAW/DOP), Theo Altieri (CHANEY), Amber Van Day, and Alex Naza; the album was mastered by Bob Ludwig (nominated for 11 Grammy Awards).

Once the album recording was completed in late spring, the trio went fully into live rehearsals ahead of their first shows in May at Heart Ibiza, and London's The Steelyard. A triumphant culmination of months of intense work, both shows saw Better Lost's songs transformed into a blistering live set. Forthcoming live shows will be announced soon.

Though the live shows debuted in May, as DJs, Better Lost Than Stupid have already played a long list of memorable sets including a Miami Winter Music Conference headline show for Arcadia; a sold out headline show at Koko in London, their standout BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, headlined legendary Ibiza venue,Amnesia, and at the likes of Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Circoloco at DC10, Krystal Club in Romania, and BPM Festival.





