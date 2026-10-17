Bette Midler Receives Woody Guthrie Prize at Cain's Ballroom

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Bette Midler received the 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize at a celebration hosted by the Woody Guthrie Center on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. The event, held from 7-11pm, brought together music figures and guests to honor the legacy of folk icon Woody Guthrie.

Midler, described as one of the world's best-loved entertainers and humanitarians, accepted the award and participated in an on-stage conversation about art and activism with music journalist Rona Elliot. She brought the crowd to its feet with a surprise performance of her own version of Guthrie's 1940 protest song 'All You Fascists (Bound to Lose).' The evening concluded with a special solo acoustic performance by rising country star Bryan Andrews.

Highlights

Bette Midler accepted the Woody Guthrie Prize for embodying the social-conscious legacy of Woody Guthrie through her humanitarianism, entertaining, and message.

Ms. Midler brought the crowd to their feet with a surprise performance of her version of Guthrie's 1940 protest song 'All You Fascists (Bound to Lose).'

A silent auction throughout the night featured a signed ukulele from Ms. Midler's personal collection along with other one-of-a-kind items from her archive; a signed lithograph by Bob Dylan; rare prints of Dylan and related artists; a premium ticket package from the Oklahoma City Thunder; and tickets to one of Garth Brooks' upcoming Tulsa shows.

Preceding the presentation, Bette Midler participated in an intimate on-stage moderated conversation with music journalist Rona Elliot.

Remarks also included those by Woody Guthrie's granddaughter Anna Canoni and Woody Guthrie Center Senior Director Cady Shaw, recognizing Bette Midler as a torch-bearer of the Guthrie legacy.

Rising country star Bryan Andrews performed a rousing selection of original songs including 'Yeehaw,' as well as leading an audience sing along of Guthrie's 'This Land Is Your Land.'

The evening served as a fundraising event to support the Center's educational programs, public concerts, exhibitions and the legacy of Woody Guthrie.

Setlist

Bryan Andrews

Man in Black

Backwoods Backwards

Daughter's Plea

Yeehaw

This Land is Your Land

Bette Midler

All You Fascists (Bound To Lose)

Midler reflected on her decision to rework Guthrie's song: 'Justice doesn't always come from the courthouse. Sometimes the law is late, overdressed, and on the wrong side. Justice comes from a beat-up guitar instead... So, when I wanted to say something about what I was seeing going on today, I took his [Woody's] song, and I put new words in its mouth, because the old fights came back in new suits. They always do.'

She added: 'Thank you for accepting me, and for letting me rewrite the song, that became my small contribution to the Resistance. We're having a knife fight in a phone booth. These are hard and terrible times. A war is being waged against us, and we are all being drafted. Whether the letter arrives or not. Thank you for noticing that I showed up for duty.'

Anna Canoni said: 'She [Bette Midler] woke up our neighborhood this year with her powerful rendition of All You Fascists (Bound To Lose). She brought Woody back to the fight, back to the protest, the rallies, the ongoing struggle for democracy, and humanity. We are absolutely honored that she has joined our remarkable community of artists who have also carried Woody's words and music to the fight.'

Cady Shaw said: 'Because beneath the glamour, the spectacular voice, and that sharp sense of humor is a woman who understands something Woody knew all along. That we all have a responsibility to leave this world a little better than we found it. And that is precisely what the Woody Guthrie Prize celebrates. It recognizes artists whose contributions extend far beyond their creative achievements, individuals who have demonstrated the courage to speak up, and the determination to turn their convictions into meaningful action. Bette Midler embodies that spirit beautifully.'

The Woody Guthrie Prize seeks to recognize artists who reflect Woody Guthrie's belief that music can be a force for social justice and change. By honoring Midler, the Woody Guthrie Center underscores the enduring relevance of that legacy in today's global music and activism landscape. The event not only celebrates artistic achievement but also raises funds to support the center's mission of education, public programs and preservation of Guthrie's message for future generations.

Photo Credit: Greg Bollinger



Photo Credit: Greg Bollinger

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