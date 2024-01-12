Bethel Music's Josh Baldwin Releases Lead Single 'Made For More' From Upcoming Solo Album

Bethel Music's Gold certified singer/songwriter and worship leader Josh Baldwin has dropped his lead single, and title track, "Made For More" from his forthcoming solo album. Available today along with an accompanying music video, the song serves as the premiere release in anticipation of Baldwin's full-length live album that will drop worldwide on March 1. Listen to "Made For More" here, watch the video here, and pre-save the album here.

A song that calls listeners back to the identity and purpose placed on their life as a child of God, "Made For More" is a powerful anthem and reminder that the Creator of the universe calls each of us by name (Isaiah 43:1), bringing us from death into life.

"Over the past year, and even more recently, I've been writing a lot of new songs," says Baldwin. "As we all do, my family and I have experienced peaks and valleys and we've watched the Lord be faithful time and time again. In the valleys, He's our help, Prince of Peace, Savior, and Friend. In the highest moments, I was reminded how we are created in the image of God, and we were made for so much more than we imagine for ourselves. He really shows up for us in every season - because he's a faithful Father."

Baldwin's upcoming album, "Made For More," is his second solo project and follow up to his 2022 release, "Where The Glory Is." Written to inspire, encourage, and point hearts back to their Creator, the eight-track live album consists of songs that Baldwin wrote from his heart for the local church and corporate worship. Throughout each track, Baldwin leads listeners back to the true intention and purpose of worship music drawing inspiration from Isaiah 43:1, which says, "Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine."

Baldwin's gold certified single "Stand in Your Love" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Christian charts and garnered Baldwin his first K-LOVE nominations as "Breakout Single of the Year" and "Worship Song of the Year."

About Josh Baldwin

Josh Baldwin is a songwriter and worship leader who joined the Bethel Music Collective in 2014. He is known for his songs "Praises," featured on Bethel Music's "Have it All," "You Deserve It All," from his solo project "Rivers," and "Stand in Your Love," a song featured on Bethel Music's album "VICTORY" (2019)which reached #2 on the Christian Billboard charts. Baldwin's newest album, "Made For More" (2024), centers around the unifying sound of corporate worship for the local church. Baldwin has appeared on numerous Bethel Music albums including "VICTORY" (2019), "Peace" (2020), "Homecoming" (2021), and most recently on "Come Up Here" (2023) with his song "Time and Time Again." As a worship leader, Baldwin enjoys creating space for people to feel seen, encouraged, and invited into intimacy with God. He and his wife Sheila and their two children live in Thompson's Station, Tenn., while he continues to tour domestically and internationally.

About Bethel Music

Bethel Music is a worship movement pursuing the presence of God and capturing fresh expressions of worship out of Redding, Calif. Bethel Music has grown from a local church music ministry to an internationally renowned collective of songwriters, artists and musicians. Brian and Jenn Johnson co-founded this movement in 2001 to raise up worshippers, take hold of their true identity, and pursue intimacy with God above all else. Since 2001, the Bethel Music collective has released17 worship albums, including "Homecoming" (2021), "Peace" (2021), "Simple" (2022), and most recently, "Come Up Here" (2023). Each album carries a unique theme and features some of the most well-recognized artists in the genre. In 2021, the label was nominated for six Dove Awards, and another 11 in 2022, spanning across categories like "Songwriter of the Year," "Worship Album of the Year," and "Inspirational and Rock/Contemporary Songs of the Year." Since forming, Bethel Music has broken records, ranking in CCLI's top 25 songs since 2013. Their song "This Is Amazing Grace" has ranked in the top 25 songs since 2014,"No Longer Slaves" since 2016, and "The Lion and the Lamb" since 2017. In addition, "Reckless Love" has appeared in the top 10 since 2018, and "Living Hope" in the top 10 since 2019. Hitting a new stride over the last few years, Bethel Music has continually ranked at #6 in the top 10 radio market share. See more at https://bethelmusic.com/.