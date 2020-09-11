Best Coast Release New Live EP 'Live At World Cafe'

The songs come from one of the band's very first live sessions for their newest album.



Los Angeles, California's Best Coast - comprised of Bethany Cosentino (guitar, vocals) and Bobb Bruno (guitar) - have released a surprise EP today entitled Live At World Cafe via Concord Records.

The songs come from one of the band's very first live sessions for their newest album, Always Tomorrow, which was released to critical acclaim in February 2020, with a couple songs from 2015's much-loved album California Nights. A track list for the EP is below. A limited edition, signed vinyl version of the EP is available via the band's website; click HERE to grab one.

"Today we share with you a new live EP from a show we played at World Cafe in Philadelphia in early 2020 before Always Tomorrow came out," says Bethany Cosentino. "It was the first time we played new songs for fans, and the first time we stepped on stage as a full band in a really long time. 2020 obviously went a lil crazy and we were forced to put everything on pause, but we hope this Live At World Cafe EP will make you feel like you're hanging with us."

Always Tomorrow, produced by Carlos de la Garza with additional production by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, M83), is the band's first album of new studio material since their acclaimed 2015 record California Nights. The record is the culmination of the last ten years of front person Bethany Cosentino's life, seeing her stand back from the past decade of the band's existence and taking stock in where she's been and who she has become. It's an album full of intense personal discovery amidst a whirlwind backdrop of global tours, heartbreak, newfound sobriety, dark thoughts, immense joy, giving a f, not giving too many fs, substances, boredom, public personas, and gratitude.

With sonic nods to the likes of The Go-Go's, The B-52's, Fleetwood Mac, The Bangles, Talking Heads, and more, Always Tomorrow is full of the best songs Cosentino has ever written, and a welcome addition to Best Coast's stellar, much-loved catalogue. From the hazy confessions of the band's debut album, Crazy About You, to the woozy pop of California Nights, to the guitar sheen of Always Tomorrow, Best Coast continues to be one of the most relatable, important voices in independent music.

