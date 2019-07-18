Beshken Share Video For WHITE GEMINI, LP Out Now

Following the release of his debut album Aisle of Palm on Friday June 14th, New York-based artist Beshken shares a new music video for his song "White Gemini." The video is an homage to the life of Edward H. White, the first American astronaut to walk in space and the pilot of the 1965 Gemini IV space mission.

Unknown to many, White's missions have often been overshadowed by the achievements of more well known astronauts. He was the first astronaut to perform EVA, or extravehicular activity outside of a space shuttle.He found his space walk so exhilarating that he was reluctant to terminate the EVA, and had to be ordered back on board multiple times. The song samples from recorded conversations between White and the Houston command center, while the video depicts a spray painted gemini symbol throughout as a way to remember him, a hero who willfully endangered himself in order to push humanity forward. "

Watch the video here:

NY-based, LA born producer and multi-instrumentalist Beshken's debut record Aisle of Palm is a highly personal testament to the artist's chameleonic dance between genres, coalescing elements of indie, experimental dance, ambient, psychedelia and dream-pop. Synth and bass sounds in the single "Cursed" are noises from the echochamber-like geodesic domes of Teufelsberg, a Cold War-era listening station just outside of Berlin. "Focus On" is a mantra to living life in the present, the lyrics repetitive and reassuring. Exploring the point where acoustic recording and digital rendering meet, Beshken's Aisle of Palm is an effective lesson in how field recordings, synthesizers, and introspective lyrics can help to explore the liminal state between wakefulness and sleep. He is content at this hypnagogic junction, seeing it as fertile ground for meditation and new beginnings. The full tracklist and official album art for Aisle of Palm can be found below.





