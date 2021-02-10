Berna Releases Live Performances of 'BAIT' & 'Da Outro' With Vevo

Vevo, the leading music video network, announces the release of Berna's ROUNDS performance videos of "Bait (Ft. Kwengface)" and "Da Outro." This original performance franchise is the sister series to Vevo's "Ctrl", which previously released content in the US with A$AP Ferg, Rick Ross, Burna Boy, Trippie Redd and more.

ROUNDS services the ever-growing urban scene in Europe by highlighting cutting-edge musicians, both emerging and established, who are currently impacting hip-hop, rap and R&B. Artists are captured in performance, with Vevo cameras using a revealing 360-degree portraiture effect. As these genres continue to evolve, ROUNDS will shine a deserving spotlight on those whose work demands attention, allowing Vevo to work with a range of UK and European artists.

Born in Cape Town and raised in East London, Berna started off his career with a legendary 2016 Bl@ckbox freestyle at 16 following the tragic death of his older brother three years prior. With no prior musical experience, he went on to kill every freestyle platform in the country, quickly proving his lyrical finesse and ability on the mic. Since then, he's been praised by the likes of COMPLEX, XXL, GRM Daily and more, and recently released his new single, "No Sweat."

Kwengface hails from Peckham South East London, and is also a member of the legendary Drill group Zone 2. His immediately engaging presence and effortless flows have quickly made him an untouchable presence in UK Drill, most recently on his 2021 single "Petrol Station."

"Bait (Ft. Kwengface)" and "Da Outro" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with original content from the best global talent on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the leading music video network, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its network of distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via official music videos and original content. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally on average, Vevo has more than 500,000 music videos in its catalogue.

Vevo's distribution partners include YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, Roku, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Latido, Redbox, T-Mobile, NetRange, Foxxum, Virgin Media, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), XITE, Vewd, Xumo, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Telstra, VIZIO, and Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex).

