Benson Boone Releases Wide-Eyed New Single 'Room for 2'

Today, breakout pop star Benson Boone is back with a feel-good single called "ROOM FOR 2." The follow-up to his smash hit debut single "GHOST TOWN" finds the 19-year-old in a loved-up mood as he shares his feelings and talks straight from the heart. As fans have come to expect, Boone's powerful vocals are front and center.

Over shimmering keys and an emotional arrangement, the newcomer sings about being there for someone he loves. "Open up my heart for you," he sings. "Baby I got room for 2." It's the kind of youthful, wide-eyed anthem that is sure to touch listeners around the world, in the same way that "GHOST TOWN" was embraced by the brokenhearted.

About "ROOM FOR 2," Benson commented, "I write so many sad songs about different experiences I've had, but I met this girl that's different than anyone I've ever met & she makes me feel like I'd do anything for her. Room For 2 is basically just a journal entry about this girl."

Inspired by a friend's toxic relationship, "GHOST TOWN" was an instant streaming phenomenon. The soaring single charted in countries as widespread as Australia, Canada, Denmark, the UK, Sweden, and Norway, where it reached #1. In the US, it became the rising hitmaker's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently climbing the radio charts where it sits at #24 at Top 40 and enters Top 15 at Hot AC radio this week.

The singer/songwriter-who is signed and mentored by Imagine Dragons superstar Dan Reynolds-delivered a spectacular live rendition of "GHOST TOWN" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week. That performance follows another stellar turn on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021.

The song has amassed a staggering 162 million global streams, as well as praise from Billboard, who lauded his "restrained vocals" and Consequence, who dubbed the newcomer "an exciting new voice." With "ROOM FOR 2," Boone proves he's ready to build on that momentum and to touch the hearts of even more listeners.

Watch the new music video here: