Benny Page Puts New Spin on Paul Oakenfold & CeeLo Green's 'Falling'

UK DJ and producer Benny Page has dropped a remix of 'Falling', the collaborative single from musical visionaries Paul Oakenfold and CeeLo Green, out now via Perfecto.

Transforming 'Falling' into a euphoric D&B journey, 'Falling' combines exhilarating breakbeats with rousing snares and CeeLo's instantly recognisable vocals. The original was first featured on Oakenfold's latest studio Shine On, a 17-track masterpiece also featuring the likes of Aloe Blacc, Luis Fonsi, Eve, Benny Benassi, and Azealia Banks.

Paul Oakenfold has proven himself over the years to be an influential force in dance music, consequently shaping the dance music scene itself. Voted 'World's Best DJ' and 'Best Trance DJ' on multiple occasions, as well as being named 'Most Influential DJ of All Time' by London's Evening Standard, the veteran DJ-producer has an established career portfolio.

Additionally, his imprint Perfecto Records has been one of the longest-running dance record labels, responsible for many dance hits from budding talent - it celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Not only has he made his mark in the dance music scene, but he has also entered mainstream works, producing soundtracks and cues for Hollywood blockbuster movies - including Swordfish, Collateral, The Bourne Identity, Matrix Reloaded, and Shrek 2.

His eclectic portfolio has given him opportunities to open for megastars like Madonna and U2, as well as to perform at unique locations such as Base Camp Mount Everest, Stonehenge, The Great Wall of China, and Area 51. He's recently released his new memoir Ready Steady Go: My Unstoppable Journey in Dance and embarks on a major US tour with New Order and Pet Shop Boys this September & October.

Multi-talented and unapologetically flamboyant, CeeLo Green made a name for himself with his soulful trademark crooning as a member of Goodie Mob. He then branched out as the producer of the Pussycat Dolls' 'Don't Cha' and as one-half of Gnarls Barkley with the Grammy-winning 'Crazy'. Those two singles, both number two hits, were remarkably followed by a number two solo hit in the form of 'f You', off CeeLo's Top Ten and multi-platinum third LP, The Lady Killer, which featured another Grammy-winning recording, 'Fool for You'.

A certified favourite of the UK underground, Benny Page's big break came from the South London-based label Cutterz Choice, who brought his first tune 'Chainsaws' to wax. This was followed by the success of 'Addictive' which was rinsed by the likes of Nicky Blackmarket, Brockie, and Ash Attack. In the years since he has released prolifically on labels such as Jungle Cakes, Dope Ammo, and 3Beat.

Benny Page turns 'Falling' into a D&B banger in a way only he knows how.

