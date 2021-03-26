Benny Blanco's New Album 'FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2' Out Today

FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2, the new album from acclaimed artist and producer benny blanco, is out today on his own label Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records-listen here. On Wednesday, blanco performed "Unlearn" with Gracie Abrams, released the same day, on "The Late Late Show with James Corden"-watch benny's chat with James here and the performance below.

The album includes the hits "Lonely" with Justin Bieber-which reached #1 at Top 40 radio and has been streamed more than 1 billion times to date, "Graduation" and "Real s" with benny's late collaborator and friend Juice WRLD, "You" with Marshmello and Vance Joy, and further collaborations with Omar Apollo and the late 6 Dogs, who was a longtime friend and signed to benny's label before his passing earlier this year.

"This is my second album...from my heart to yours," says benny. "I still can't believe when I put out music anybody wants to hear it outside of my own family and my friends just being nice to me. This truly means the world to me. Thank you!"

In celebration of the release, benny has teamed up with Shake Shack to create benny's Nacho Burger and fries, available only today at Shake Shack's West Hollywood location.

FKS2 follows benny's 2018 Gold-certified debut album FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS featuring hits "Eastside" with Halsey and Khalid, "I Found You" with Calvin Harris, "Better to Lie" with Jesse and Swae Lee and "Roses" with Juice WRLD and Brendon Urie as well as collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, Ryan Beatty and more. "Eastside," the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer's first ever artist release, topped charts worldwide and is certified 4x Platinum in the U.S., with many other accolades globally. The album has been streamed more than 4 billion times to date. In 2019, blanco shared "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy, Selena Gomez and J Balvin; and "Graduation" with Juice WRLD.

Born and raised in Reston, VA, benny blanco is an award-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and musician. As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and many more. He is the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Matt Adam