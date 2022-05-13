Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund Release Collaborative Single 'Lightwaves'

Today, May 13, two titans of contemporary electronic music - 6x dance music radio chart-topper Anabel Englund and world-class GRAMMY-award winning producer & DJ Benny Benassi have joined forces to release their first collaborative single "Lightwaves." Out now via leading dance music label Ultra Records, "Lightwaves" merges Englund's pop lyric sensibility with Benassi's unique synth play and beat mastery for a mesmerizing track that catches the crossfire of their talents.

Englund shares, "Working on this track with Benny has teenager me screaming! It brings me back to my very first raver days and I'm just so happy things have come full circle. I feel honored to collaborate with him. I love what we created & I am ready to share it with the world."

"As we were working on the first idea of the track that would become 'Lightwaves,' I immediately thought about Anabel," adds Benny Benassi. "I love her voice and her style! She gave her unique touch to the lyrics and the melody and she absolutely crushed it. I'm super happy to be on this track with her and I can't wait to share this tune with everyone else."

Meanwhile Benny Benassi just served his home country with a unique performance during the Eurovision competition on May 10. He joined Dardust to perform a piano and orchestra medley of great Italian international hits through the decades which included his tracks "Satisfaction" and "Golden Nights" with Sophie (and the Giants), a radio hit in Italy.

Catch Benny Benassi on Tour

May 20 - Tao, Chicago

May 21 - Lavo, NY

May 22 - Memoire, Everett

May 27 - Get Funky, Magna UT

May 28 - Time, Costa Mesa

May 29 - Nova, San Diego

May 30 - Maya dayclub, Scottsdale AZ

June 5 - Nameless Festival, Italy

June 10 - Ushuaia, Ibiza w Calvin Harris

June 11 - Kings, Iesolo, Italy

June 23 - 1902, San Antonio TX

June 24 - Mosaic, Kansas City

June 25 - Marquee, LV

July 1 - Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos

July 2 - Jova Beach Party - Lignano, Italy

July 8 - Jova Beach Party - Marina di Ravenna, Italy

July 3 - Calgary w Illenium

July 15 - Celebrities - Vancouver

July 23 - Parookaville, Germany

July 30 - Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos

August 11 - Ushuaia, Ibiza w Martin Garrix

August 13 - Praja, Gallipoli, Italy

August 19 - Cavo Paradiso, Mykonos

August 27 - Musica, Riccione, Italy

Catch Anabel Englund on Tour

May 20 - EchoStage, Washington DC

May 22 - EDC Vegas, Las Vegas

May 27 - Insomniac, Orange County

May 28 - Nova, San Diego

July 29 - Hard Summer, San Bernardino

August 7 - Seattle Center, Seattle

August 27 - Funka Fest, Ecuador

September 11 - Rock in Rio, Rio

**More dates coming soon.​​**