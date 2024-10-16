Benjamin Booker Releasing First New Album in 7 Years; Lead Single Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Benjamin Booker has announced LOWER, his first new album in 7 years, due out January 24, 2025 on FIRE NEXT TIME RECORDS via Thirty Tigers with a video for its explosive lead single “LWA IN THE TRAILER PARK.” The album, co-produced by Booker with underground hip-hop mastermind Kenny Segal (Armand Hammer, billy woods), finds the New Orleans-based artist mixing experimental and lo-fi hip hop, dream and noise pop, ambient and indie rock into something that is entirely his own. Through the changes, Booker’s lyrical self-exploration of pain and longing have been persistent, exploring themes of isolation, anger, race and spirituality in the modern age. LOWER marks the first release on Booker’s new label, FIRE NEXT RECORDS and his first co-production of his solo work.

While his previous releases dabbled in fuzzy americana-inspired garage rock and 70’s glam, LOWER presents a grittier and raw sound that Booker had been searching for for years while digging into niche music scenes and ultimately filtering them through his unique pop lens. “I wanted to get to this sound, but I didn’t know how. At some point I decided I’m going to find it or die trying.” Booker credits Segal as instrumental to this search, trading stems via email while Booker was in Australia. “Kenny was the missing piece I needed--he fills in all of my gaps. I don’t know what I’ll do next, but if I can imagine it, I can do it now.”

About the “LWA IN THE TRAILER PARK” video Booker adds “I felt particularly connected to Paul Schrader’s work making this album. Like several of his movies, I wanted to look at a troubled character on the edge, reaching for transcendence. Now that I’m working on a series of connected videos, Schrader has had an influence in that arena as well, along with Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samourai and Charles Burnett’s Killer of Sheep.”

Alongside the album announcement, Booker also announces his first headlining tour in 7 years with 2025 tour dates with Kenny Segal in support of LOWER. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/2 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

2/4 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room *

2/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room*

2/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

2/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

2/9 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's *

2/10 - Boise, ID - Neurolux *

2/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge *

2/13 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre *

2/15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge *

2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club *

2/18 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean *

2/19 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag *

2/21 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall *

2/22 - Montreal, QC - L'Esco *

2/23 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records *

2/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records *

2/27 - Philly, PA - Kung Fu Necktie *

2/28 - Washington, DC - Union Stage *

3/2 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy *

3/3 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 *

3/5 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley *

3/7 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia *

* with Kenny Segal

Photo Credit: Trenity Thomas

