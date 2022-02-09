Ben Vaughn Releases New Single 'Dancing In My Mind'

Retro-rocker, songwriter, composer, and producer Ben Vaughn has released his latest single and accompanying video, "Dancing In My Mind." Watch the official video, which sees the quadruple-threat embracing his DIY spirit and finding freedom in an imaginary dance floor during quarantine, below!

"This song is about the triumph of the human spirit," says Ben. "I know that sounds grandiose but during these tough times I've been impressed by what I've witnessed in many people. Our ability to find happiness by going inside our minds amazes me. And boy, were we tested this time!"

Best known for penning the theme songs for beloved sitcoms That 70s Show and 3rd Rock From The Sun (which just celebrated its 25th anniversary in November), Ben Vaughn's unique point of view has captivated audiences for decades throughout his long and prolific career, which began in 1983 with the formation of The Ben Vaughn Combo. In 1988, Ben embarked on a solo career which led to the release of 12 albums, including Cubist Blues, a collaboration with Alan Vega and Alex Chilton, and the legendary Rambler '65, the first album ever to be recorded entirely in a car.

In the years since, Ben has collaborated with and produced records for a number of iconic acts including Ween, Teenage Fanclub, John Hiatt, Nancy Sinatra, Arthur Alexander, and Marshall Crenshaw; received an official cover from alt-folk rockers Deer Tick, provided award-winning music for a dozen other TV shows and movies, and still found time to host weekly radio show The Many Moods of Ben Vaughn, an eclectic amalgamation of Ben's musical influences, featuring rock, jazz, folk, soul, bossa nova, easy listening, and more.

Watch the new music video here: