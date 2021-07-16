Ben Platt Releases New Single 'Happy To Be Sad'

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning Ben Platt has shared his new single, "Happy To Be Sad," today via Atlantic Records HERE. Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY® Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" heralds the arrival of Platt's much anticipated second album, REVERIE, due everywhere on Friday, August 13th.

Pre-orders of the album are available now HERE, with all pre-orders joined by instant grat downloads of "Happy To Be Sad" and the album's smash first single, "Imagine." "Happy To Be Sad" is joined by an official companion visualizer, premiering today. Watch here:

"I wrote this song the day after my boyfriend left me for a 5-month stretch," Platt says. "It was the first time we had to be apart long term because of the pandemic. It came incredibly naturally and was an immediate expression of the mixed emotions I was feeling that day- the sadness to be away from him against the joy and celebration of finding someone I love enough to make me feel that way."

In addition, Platt is slated for an eagerly awaited performance on NBC's TODAY as part of their 2021 Citi Music Series, set for Friday, August 13th (check local listings). Additional TV appearances will be announced soon.

REVERIE TRACK LISTING:

king of the world pt 1 childhood bedroom happy to be sad I wanna love you but I don't leave my mind dance with you king of the world pt 2 carefully chasing you come back dark times imagine king of the world pt 3

Today's premiere of "Happy To Be Sad" follows the recent release of Platt's summer hit single, "Imagine," available HERE. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion - the superstar team behind such hits as Maroon 5's "Memories," Justin Bieber's "Holy," and "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus Feat. Dua Lipa - and co-written by Platt with Bellion, Michael Pollack, Alexander Izquierdo, Jordan K. Johnson, and Stefan Johnson, "Imagine" has proved one of Platt's biggest singles to date, now with over 20M worldwide streams and counting. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "tender and confident... a tribute to everyday saviors," the track reached #7 on iTunes' "Top Pop Songs", to the "30 Hot AC Hit" list, and the top 50 on Spotify's "US Viral 50" while also lighting up Hot AC Radio outlets nationwide. "Imagine" is joined by an official music video, directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez) - watch HERE.

Platt followed "Imagine" with a series of creative reworks including the stripped-down "Imagine (Acoustic)" (available HERE) and the mesmerizing "Imagine (Tiësto Remix)" an unprecedented collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto available HERE; an official visualizer is streaming HERE.

In addition, Platt marked the success of "Imagine" with a series of high profile TV performances and interviews, including the live season finale of NBC's The Voice, the nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show (streaming HERE), and CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden (streaming HERE).

"Imagine" represented the first new music from Platt since 2019's "So Will I, available HERE. Produced by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Finneas (Billie Eilish, Halsey, Camila Cabello) and applauded by Rolling Stone as "moving, inspiring...a powerful new ballad," "So Will I" is featured on the deluxe edition of Platt's acclaimed debut album, SING TO ME INSTEAD. The expanded collection also includes live material recorded during Platt's sold-out 2018 headline show at New York City's legendary Radio City Music Hall, filmed for the concert special, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall, which streamed exclusively on Netflix.

SING TO ME INSTEAD proved a full-fledged sensation upon its March 2019 release, amassing over 337M global streams and earning applause from fans and critics alike. A truly multi-faceted actor, singer, and all-around performer, the album saw Platt making a remarkable arrival as a solo recording artist and a songwriter, co-writing all of the album's 12 songs. Highlights include "Bad Habit," "Ease My Mind," "Grow As We Go," and "Temporary Love," all of which are joined by official music videos streaming HERE.

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. Platt will reprise his role as Evan in the Dear Evan Hansen film, set for release on September 24th; watch the official trailer HERE.

Platt's evolving body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and the acclaimed Netflix series, The Politician which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actor in a Comedy," among many others. Platt - who recently made a guest appearance on FOX's The Simpsons, began filming Merrily We Roll Along directed by Richard Linklater alongside Beanie Feldstein which will be shot over the course of twenty years. He will soon begin production on the film, The People We Hate At The Wedding alongside Allison Janney.