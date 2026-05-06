Gracie Lawrence, Jasmine Forsberg and More to Star in THE HELLO GIRLS Concert

The Hello Girls, with music and lyrics by Peter Mills and book by Mills and Cara Reichel, will have a concert reading presentation this Friday, May 8 in New York at the Jerome Robbins Theater at Baryshnikov Arts Center.

The five ‘hello girls’ are led by Tony and Grammy nominee Gracie Lawrence (All Out, Just in Time) along with Jasmine Forsberg (Here Lies Love, SIX), Aubrey Matalon (SIX), Gerianne Pérez, and Hailey Thomas. Lieutenant Riser is played by Vincent Michael (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York), and General Pershing is played by Graham Rowat (Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia!). The cast also includes Steven Huynh, Andrew Mayer, Asher Muldoon, Ramone Nelson, Regine Sophia, Alyssa Stanford, and Kat Wolff.

Featuring fresh orchestrations by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin, Peter Mills and Ben Moss, the concert reading will showcase a Broadway orchestra of 14 players.

The Hello Girls is directed by co-writer Reichel, with music direction by Annbritt duChateau and music supervision by Ben Moss.

The Hello Girls is an original musical inspired by the remarkable true story of the first women to serve in the U.S. Army. Set against the backdrop of World War I, it follows five fearless young women who cross an ocean to operate military switchboards on the front lines, only to discover that courage, camaraderie and defiance will be required of them in ways they never imagined. Their fight to be heard unfolds through a bold, exhilarating score filled with soaring melodies and thrilling vocal harmonies. Already licensed more than 100 times across seven countries, The Hello Girls has proven its power to move audiences worldwide: an inspiring, deeply human story of service, sacrifice and voices that changed the course of history.

The Hello Girls recently had a run in September 2025 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage in Syracuse, NY. That presentation represented the most ambitious version yet, with new musical and visual storytelling designed to bring deeper resonance to today's audiences.

With a score that blends vintage jazz and big band swing with modern Broadway’s rich harmonies, vibrant pop anthems, and powerful lyrical storytelling, The Hello Girls is produced by Michael Cassel Group, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals and Chief Operator.

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