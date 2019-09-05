Ben Markley Quartet Featuring Joel Frahm Release 'Slow Play' Sept. 16

For Ben Markley's fourth recording, the fleet pianist/composer teams with New York tenor saxophone great Joel Frahm for a dynamic set of modern jazz originals. Though written specifically with the band of Frahm, drummer Jim White, and bassist Marty Kenny in mind, Markley continually finds inspiration from significant influences in his musical life, most notably Cedar Walton, Chick Corea and Bill Evans. With engaging and elevating support from Kenney and White, Markley and Frahm pop on the boogaloo "'Mon Back," strike a Jazz Messengers-esque pose on the grooving "Return of Catboy," and strut on the half-time funk of the title tune. "Frahm's playing bubbles over with ear-catching inventiveness and a robust, positive feeling." - Ottawa Citizen

Listen here:





