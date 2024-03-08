Ben Hazlewood Shares 'Quiet Hour' Single; More Coming Soon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Zealand pop trailblazer Ben Hazlewood returns with a brand new track entitled "Quiet Hour."

"In the stillness of my 'Quiet Hour,' a melody emerged, echoing through the labyrinth of my thoughts," Hazelwood writes. "In a place of solace, this melody filled the deafening silence that surrounded me. I found a fleeting calm amidst the unraveling of my world. This song is a raw account of loss, which gave my pain a voice, allowing me to endure."

Earlier this year, Ben Hazlewood shared his first single of 2024, a track entitled "Always There," relaying an unwavering statement of undying love and devotion in spite of life's obstacles. Stay tuned for more from Ben Hazlewood, coming soon.

