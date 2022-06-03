Ben Gold Drops Ibiza-Inspired Sophomore Album 'Rest of Our Lives'

It's been an incredible ride since Ben Gold embarked on his musical journey well over a decade-and-a-half ago. Over the course of his career so far, the London-born, Amsterdam-based DJ and producer released over a hundred singles, remixes and collaborations, create d the anthem for A State Of Trance 750 and solidified his position as one of trance music's premier tastemakers with his two-part debut album, 'Sound Advice' (2018/2019).

And now, after spending a month on Ibiza to draw inspiration from precious memories and new stimuli, the internationally renowned artist captures the full extent of his artistry within his sophomore album: 'Rest Of Our Lives'.

From energetic and emotional bangers to Balearic evocations, progressive productions and even downtempo, trance-minded piano pieces, 'Rest Of Our Lives' is a remarkably diverse ten-track offering that draws from Ben's personal experiences and the memories he made on the island of Ibiza, all through broad-appeal tracks such as 'Xtravaganza', 'Nostalgia', 'Same Sky Same Stars' (with Plumb) and its official title track. There's no doubt that Ben Gold's sophomore album has something for every trance fan, and that listeners will be content keeping this body of work on repeat for a long time to come.

"The vision for the project was to write an album that was a true reflection of who I am as an artist and where I am in my life journey", Ben Gold says. "As life evolved, the album evolved with it, but it always retained its melodic, uplifting and energetic identity. I hope that anyone who listens to this album will feel that, whether they are old or new fans. And I hope it inspires them as well, since that's what personally attracts me to an artist or song."

