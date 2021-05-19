Ben Folds Announces 'In Actual Person Live For Real' Tour

Set to appear LIVE on US stages for the first time since the pandemic hit, Ben Folds has announced a series of concerts that include solo piano and orchestral performances he's dubbed his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour." The tour begins with a solo piano concert on August 27 at the Appell Performing Arts Center in York, PA, and continues through mid-November.

Folds has been in isolation in Australia since February 2020, where he was on tour when COVID-19 shut down international travel and touring. While in Australia, he has continued working, launching a podcast series called Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds, performing live stream concerts and online chats via his Patreon page, composing new music, and preparing for the launch of a new TV series.

On sale starts May 21, 2021, at 10 AM local. Pre-show VIP packages for select performances will also be available. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.benfolds.com/tour-dates.

BEN FOLDS TOUR DATES

AUGUST

27 - York, PA - Appell Center for Performing Arts *

28 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino

29 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main Street

SEPTEMBER

8 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

9 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - NYC - Irving Plaza

18 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *

OCTOBER

22, 23, 24 - Dallas, TX - Meyerson Symphony Center

NOVEMBER

4 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center

6 - Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium

7 - Charlotte, NC - Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre

8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

10 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

12 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts *

14 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall

15 - Washington, DC - TBA *

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

*On sale will start at a later date

Photo Credit: Joe Vaughn/Vaughn Images