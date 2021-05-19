Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ben Folds Announces 'In Actual Person Live For Real' Tour

On sale starts May 21, 2021, at 10 AM local. 

May. 19, 2021  
Set to appear LIVE on US stages for the first time since the pandemic hit, Ben Folds has announced a series of concerts that include solo piano and orchestral performances he's dubbed his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour." The tour begins with a solo piano concert on August 27 at the Appell Performing Arts Center in York, PA, and continues through mid-November.

Folds has been in isolation in Australia since February 2020, where he was on tour when COVID-19 shut down international travel and touring. While in Australia, he has continued working, launching a podcast series called Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds, performing live stream concerts and online chats via his Patreon page, composing new music, and preparing for the launch of a new TV series.

BEN FOLDS TOUR DATES

AUGUST

27 - York, PA - Appell Center for Performing Arts *

28 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino

29 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main Street

SEPTEMBER

8 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

9 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

12 - NYC - Irving Plaza

18 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *

OCTOBER

22, 23, 24 - Dallas, TX - Meyerson Symphony Center

NOVEMBER

4 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center

6 - Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium

7 - Charlotte, NC - Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre

8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

10 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

12 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts *

14 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall

15 - Washington, DC - TBA *

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

*On sale will start at a later date

Photo Credit: Joe Vaughn/Vaughn Images


