Ben Folds Announces 'In Actual Person Live For Real' Tour
Set to appear LIVE on US stages for the first time since the pandemic hit, Ben Folds has announced a series of concerts that include solo piano and orchestral performances he's dubbed his "In Actual Person Live For Real Tour." The tour begins with a solo piano concert on August 27 at the Appell Performing Arts Center in York, PA, and continues through mid-November.
Folds has been in isolation in Australia since February 2020, where he was on tour when COVID-19 shut down international travel and touring. While in Australia, he has continued working, launching a podcast series called Lightning Bugs: Conversations with Ben Folds, performing live stream concerts and online chats via his Patreon page, composing new music, and preparing for the launch of a new TV series.
On sale starts May 21, 2021, at 10 AM local. Pre-show VIP packages for select performances will also be available. For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.benfolds.com/tour-dates.
BEN FOLDS TOUR DATES
AUGUST
27 - York, PA - Appell Center for Performing Arts *
28 - Bensalem, PA - XCite Center at Parx Casino
29 - Port Washington, NY - Landmark on Main Street
SEPTEMBER
8 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
9 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center
10 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
12 - NYC - Irving Plaza
18 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival *
OCTOBER
22, 23, 24 - Dallas, TX - Meyerson Symphony Center
NOVEMBER
4 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Event Center
6 - Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium
7 - Charlotte, NC - Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Belk Theatre
8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center
10 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
12 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium Center for the Performing Arts *
14 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall
15 - Washington, DC - TBA *
18 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
*On sale will start at a later date
Photo Credit: Joe Vaughn/Vaughn Images