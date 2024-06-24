Ben Chase Releases New Single 'Somebody's Summer'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising country music sensation Ben Chase is making waves in the music industry with the release his highly anticipated new single, "Somebody's Summer," on June 7th. The track, destined to be the anthem of the season, was penned by talented songwriters Jimmy Thow, Jamie Floyd, and Graham Mallahny, and produced by the renowned Danick Dupelle.

"Somebody's Summer" is a perfect setup to a whole new era of music for Ben. The single embodies the quintessential summer vibe, capturing the essence of beach days, boat parties, and unforgettable moments under the sun. You can watch the lyric video now!

Debuting at #1 on Apple Music's "Canada's Country" playlist, Ben celebrated by performing "Somebody's Summer" at Whiskey Jam during Nashville's famed CMA Fest. "Somebody's Summer" is Ben's highest streamed single to date, with over 100K streams in just one week of release.

"With the direction we are going with my branding, this was a no-brainer," Ben explains. "Once management sent this to me, I knew this was THE song. I think it's an undeniable summer anthem no matter who released it - I'm just glad it was me! You just feel like you've heard it before."

If you're looking for an unforgettable live music experience this summer, don't miss the chance to see Ben perform at one of his upcoming shows. Experience his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, and see why he's capturing the hearts of country music fans everywhere.

Upcoming Shows:

July 5th: PEI (Cavendish Music Fest)

July 6th: Calgary, AB (Cowboys Music Festival)

July 10th: Calgary, AB (Cowboys Music Festival)

July 11th: Calgary, AB (Cowboys Music Festival)

July 25th: Saint John, NB (Boxcar Music Fest)



Get ready to ride the waves with Ben Chase and let the rhythm of "Somebody's Summer" carry you away to your own personal island paradise!

About Ben Chase:

Prince Edward Island may be known for its red sandy beaches and Lucy Maud Montgomery's compelling tales of Anne of Green Gables, but it has also been holding onto one of country music's best-kept secrets and rising exports.

At 26, Ben Chase has just begun leaving his mark on the scene. Featured on some of Spotify Canada and Apple Music Canada's most prominent playlists, Ben has already surpassed 5 million global streams, topped the Canadian iTunes charts with #1 songs twice, delivered multiple top 100 songs to Canadian country radio, and been the recipient of several industry awards and nominations with the success from his independently debut album "That Was Then, This Is Now" - which hit #1 on Canadian Apple music's country album charts.

On stage, his energy has brought him to The Calgary Stampede, The Cavendish Beach Music Festival, Big Valley Jamboree, and Country Thunder Alberta, where he's been a direct opener for Dan + Shay, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Zach Bryan, Zac Brown, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, and Brett Kissel.

Following a win for Fans' Choice at the 2020 Country Music Alberta Awards, Ben made the full time move to Nashville to tread new industry ground, while still making music that is relatable to his lifestyle and small-town roots.

In a promising turn of events for his burgeoning music career, 2024 marks a significant milestone for Ben as he officially signs on with The AMG, a Nashville-based management company. This partnership sets the stage for what is poised to be a breakout year for Ben. As his first single to be released with the partnership, "Somebody's Summer" is already turning heads as a summer "go-to" for years to come.

For more information, visit www.BenChaseMusic.com and follow Ben on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, and TikTok.

About Danick Dupelle

Danick Dupelle has been a member country group Emerson Drive for over 20 years, contributing his lead guitar, harmony vocals, songwriting and now production. The group has been nominated for GRAMMYs, CMAs, JUNOs, and are multiple CCMA and ACM winners. Emerson Drive also was the first Canadian group in history to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in 2007 with their mega-smash "Moments."

Over the last decade, Dupelle has spent countless hours in the studio honing his music production craft. When he isn't criss-crossing North America touring with Emerson Drive, Dupelle is creating at Vibe Recordings and working with artists and songwriters to push the boundaries with creativity and innovation in music.

Over the past three years, Dupelle has produced two #1 songs in Canada for Tyler Joe Miller ("Pillow Talkin,'" "I Would Be Over Me Too") and several Top 10 singles including Matt Lang's "Getcha," Tebey's "Denim on Denim" & Emerson Drive's "The Road." He has also added to his list of Canadian gold certifications on his produced projects which include Emerson Drive's "Just Got Paid," Tyler Joe Miller's "Wild As Her" and Tebey's "Happened on a Saturday Night" & "The Good Ones."

In 2021, Dupelle was named the Canadian Country Music Association's Record Producer of the Year for Tyler Joe Miller's history making debut EP - "Sometimes I Don't, But Sometimes I Do." In 2023, he was once again awarded for that category; this time for Tyler Joe Miller's "Never Met a Beer" and "Back to Drinkin' Whiskey." Both songs he also was a co-writer of and were Top 10 singles.

You can follow Danick on Instagram.

