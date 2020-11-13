Bellamy Brothers Applaud Tim McGraw's 'Redneck Girl' Cover Featuring Midland

Revered international music icons, the Bellamy Brothers, are often celebrated for their trailblazing career as a pop, rock and country crossover duo. Today, global superstars and Big Machine Records recording artists, Tim McGraw and Midland, are tipping their hats to the Bellamys with a re-recording of the Bellamys' No. 1 smash, "Redneck Girl," available HERE.

"I was drinking my coffee this morning when I stumbled across this new track by Tim and Midland. It sounded familiar! We've known Tim for years and we're big fans of him and Midland. Tim and those guys are real stylists and they infused the song with a shot of energy and refreshing production. Great job guys," David Bellamy shared.

"Redneck Girl," written by David Bellamy, and recorded by David and Howard Bellamy, was released in September 1982 as the first single from the album Strong Weakness. The song was their sixth No. 1 hit and is available on their 40 Years: The Album, available to stream HERE and purchase HERE

Currently, Circle is airing season two of the Bellamy Brothers' hit reality series "Honky Tonk Ranch," which chronicles their "unusual lives, blending music stardom, vigorous road tours and cattle ranching (Tampa Bay Times)." For local listings and streaming information, click HERE

When the stay at home orders took effect in March, the Bellamy Brothers were on the road with Blake Shelton, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina for the Friends and Heroes Tour. The duo returned home to Florida where "Honky Tonk Ranch" is filmed. During this time, the Bellamys stayed busy through their partnership with the Florida-based medical marijuana company, Trulieve , on their flower product line Old Hippie Stash and the release of their new Bucket List EP.

Bucket List, released July 10, includes "No Country Music for Old Men," a collaboration with longtime friend John Anderson, inspired by the loss of Kenny Rogers earlier this year. The lead single " Rednecks (Lookin' for Paychecks) " and additional four songs like "Sunshine State of Mind," which features a kid's choir, and "Law Low, Stay High" have a more light-hearted feel. Bucket List was recorded and co-produced by the Bellamy Brothers and Randy Hiebert at the studio on their Florida homestead.

To keep up with this on-the-move-duo, follow the Bellamy Brothers on Facebook Twitter and visit BellamyBrothers.com

