Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bella Poarch Releases Debut EP 'Dolls'

Bella Poarch Releases Debut EP 'Dolls'

“No Man’s Land” reunites Bella with Grimes, who had previously appeared in Bella’s epic music video for “Dolls.”

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Breakout global superstar Bella Poarch releases her highly anticipated debut EP Dolls via Warner Records.

As a lifelong musician, Bella has been working on her EP for over a year alongside frequent collaborator, producer, and fellow Warner Records artist Sub Urban. The EP includes previously released tracks, "Build A Bitch," "Inferno," and most recently, "Dolls."

The EP also features her new single "Living Hell," plus "Villain," and "No Man's Land (feat. Grimes)." "No Man's Land" reunites Bella with Grimes, who had previously appeared in Bella's epic music video for "Dolls."

Of her debut EP, Bella shared, "I'm really excited to release my first EP after starting this journey during lockdown. Dolls is my personal story of challenges and growth over time that I hope my fans can relate to."

In tandem with the EP release, Bella also shared the official video for her new, deeply emotional and personal single, "Living Hell" from the EP. Watch here! Throughout the song, Bella takes back control of her narrative to let go of the pain that has been holding her prisoner and to develop the courage to reclaim her power.

Conceptualized by Bella herself, she reteamed with director Andrew Donoho ("Build a Bitch" and "Dolls") to create a visual to match the track. In the powerful video, Bella is trapped in a room much like she was during her childhood. Throughout, Bella sees her younger self and comes to the realization that the pain inflicted on her as a child no longer defines her life.

Dolls serves as Bella's first full body of work, following a handful of wildly acclaimed singles. Bella first broke onto the music scene in early 2021 when she released her debut single "Build a Bitch." Upon its release, the music video for the song hit #1 on the Global and U.S. YouTube video charts, marking the biggest debut ever for a new artist with over 410 million views to date. The platinum single is rapidly approaching 1 billion global streams.

Bella Poarch is a Filipina-American singer and songwriter who served in the military as a teenager and has been quickly rising since breaking out on TikTok in 2020. Her video 'M to the B' hit 50 million likes on TikTok, becoming the first in history to do so. With TikTok's most liked video of all time, Bella is the #3 most-followed creator on the platform and the #1 Asian-American influencer in the world with more than 90 million followers.

Bella was recently named to the 2022 Gold House A100 List, aiming to uplift and invest in the AAPI community and its future.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.