Bella Delle Releases New Single 'Won't Break My Heart'

BELLA DELLE is a young Atlanta-based singer-songwriter, dancer and actress. Her hit singles include "Don't Know Me," "You," and "Feelings" - each having garnered tens of thousands of streams and/or video views.

On April 29th, Bella released her latest single "Won't Break My Heart." Bella wrote this "stand up to the mean kids" anthem to cope with a situation where a friend turned against her for no reason. She doesn't understand why some kids treat others so poorly, and hopes this song encourages others to be confident, and to not let the bullies hurt them.

The music video is a lively story told from Bella's classroom where she stands up to a "friend" who was only nice to her as part of a bet. She enters a world where she is fearless and dreams of her and her true friends having a dance off with her bully.

Watch the new music video here: