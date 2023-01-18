Begonia Debuts New Single 'Married By Elvis'

Begonia-the solo project of alt-pop Canadian artist Alexa Dirks-unveils a new song, "Married By Elvis," alongside a video directed by Ryan Steel. The track is taken from her second studio album, Powder Blue, set for release on February 24 via Birthday Cake Records; pre-save/pre-order HERE.

In celebration of the album, Begonia shares a Powder Blue album trailer that introduces teasers of every song on the record-featuring larger-than-life costumes, surrealistic imagery, hyperreal color and retro motel glamour.

"This song started two years ago with a little guitar sample the guys of Deadmen played me during a writing session," says Dirks. "I've always been fascinated by tribute artists, and I wanted to just be in an Elvis Tribute Artist club for a day. I held onto the idea for two years and then finally decided to make it happen with beautiful freak director Ryan Steel. We hired some of the top tribute artists in Western Canada and Ryan totally captured the earnestly absurd joy I was after. I don't really believe in marriage and I'm not even really an Elvis fan, but I do believe love can make you do some strange things and that's what this song is all about."

"Married By Elvis" follows recent singles "Cold Night" and "Right Here" which received critical acclaim from CBC, Wonderland, Line of Best Fit, Indie88, Daily Star and Globe & Mail.

The album was written and produced by Begonia, Matt Peters and Matthew Schellenberg (Royal Canoe) with contributions from Jason Agel (Björk, Kelly Clarkson, Prince) and Joe LaPorta (FKA twigs, beabadoobee, Solange).

Of the album, Begonia says: "The name of this album needed to be something that encompasses all of the feelings that these songs give me when they are put together. When I listen to them as a unit, they send me back to the words, the color. To me, this album holds a muted nostalgia, musings on childhood, the complexities of new love, self-love, religion, virginity and sexuality.

There's an indulgence in emotional depth and pain yet also an indulgence in love and a poppy lightness -two sides I've always tried to balance. I feel like I let my guard down even more with this record and decided to not hold back on either end."

In celebration of the new album, Begonia is set for a run of U.S. shows in select cities this spring. The dates include a performance at New York's Mercury Lounge as well as further shows at Los Angeles' Hotel Cafe, Nashville's The Basement, Portland's Hawthorne Lounge and Seattle's Sunset Tavern. More dates to be announced soon.

Powder Blue follows Begonia's 2017 EP Lady In Mind and debut album Fear, released in 2019 to widespread critical praise. Fear received a nomination for Alternative Album of the Year at the 2019 Juno Awards and also earned Begonia a nod for Polaris Music Prize.

As Begonia, Alexa Dirks creates bold, surprising pop that is tempered with sensitivity and wisdom. In her music, Begonia leans hard into a sense of arrival. Whether it's learning to come into her own or processing a brutal heartbreak, Dirks' intimate lyrics and audacious sound allows for her audience to relate to the messiness of life with an honesty that is refreshing.

Despite the turmoil from which it emerged, Powder Blue represents Dirks feeling settled by coming to terms with her past and present-from religious conflict, to exploring sexuality and managing mental health, the new album finds Dirks wresting with life's thornier moments in more evocative ways.

Watch the new music video here:

Watch the album trailer here:

Tour Dates

February 23-Kitchener, ON-The Museum

February 24-Toronto, ON-The Great Hall

February 25-Hamilton, ON-Mills Hardware

February 28-Ottawa, ON-Club SAW

March 1-Montreal, QC-Bar Le Ritz

March 2-New York City, NY-Mercury Lounge

March 4-Harrisburg, PA-Stage on Herr @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

March 5-Philadelphia, PA-Milkboy

March 7-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall

March 9-Charlotte, NC-Evening Muse

March 10-Nashville, TN-The Basement

March 15-Austin, TX-SXSW Festival

March 16-Austin, TX-SXSW Festival

March 18-Oklahoma City, OK-Beer City Music Hall

March 19-Hot Springs, AR-Valley of Vapors Festival

April 11-Chicago, IL-Schuba's

April 13-Detroit, MI-Parliament Room at Otis Supply

April 16-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe

April 18-Columbus, OH-Rumba Cafe

April 20-Milwaukee, WI-Shank Hall

May 2-Denver, CO-Globe Hall

May 3-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

May 8-San Diego, CA-Soda Bar

May 10-Los Angeles, CA-Hotel Cafe

May 11-Sacramento, CA-Scarlet Room

May 12-San Francisco, CA- Amado's

May 16-Bend, OR-Volcanic Lounge

May 18-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Lounge

May 19-Seattle, WA-The Sunset Tavern

