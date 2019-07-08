Beartooth Record Cover of 'Wild Thing' For MLB HOME RUN DERBY

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 9, in the city of Cleveland. Ohio natives and breakout rockers Beartooth were invited to record a cover of The Troggs' hit song "Wild Thing," which will be used as part of the telecast of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby tonight, Monday, July 8, at 8pm EST on ESPN. Be sure to tune in and hear the track!



The city of Cleveland has a rich history in music, and was the setting of hit 1989 film Major League. Its storyline involved the Cleveland Indians franchise and "Wild Thing" became a cult classic within the film, for the city, and for the team. The track has been reimagined for 2019 by Beartooth.



Beartooth continue to tour through 2019. All confirmed dates, including major festival appearances, are below.



BEARTOOTH ON TOUR:

7/11 - Adelaide, AUS - The Gov

7/12 - Melbourne, AUS-The Corner Hotel

7/13 - Sydney, AUS - Metro Theatre

7/14 - Brisbane, AUS - The Triffid

7/18 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

7/27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

7/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival*

8/11 - Horseheads, NY - iMatter Festival*

9/27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

10/11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival*

10/12 - San Bernardino, CA - Self Help Festival*

*Festival Date





