Beans on Toast Introduces 'The Beans On Toast Band' With UK Tour Dates

Introducing… The Beans on Toast Band.

Yes. English Folk hero - Beans on Toast - will be taking his brand new live band out on tour for the first time this February and March.



With a new-look outfit comprising Scottish guitar wizard / folk songsmith Memphis Gerald, honky-tonk royalty King Killership, percussive powerhouse Abbi Drums, and festival poet extraordinaire Bassie Gracie; Beans and the band will be smashing out tunes from his highly acclaimed new album ‘The Toothpaste and the Tube', alongside a long list of bangers from his insanely huge back catalogue of songs.

Every night of the tour, as well as performing with Beans, each individual band member will be showcasing their own material with a solo supporting set earlier on in the evening.



Speaking about how The Beans on Toast Band came together, Beans explains:

"I'm excited to take my brand new band out on tour this month. This is a collection of fantastic musicians that I assembled at last year's Glastonbury. We'll be giving the full band treatment to a bunch of my old tunes as well as some tracks from the new album. I reckon it's gonna be proper special! Some of the band members are also performers in their own right, so each night, Memphis Gerald, King Killership and Bassie Gracie will also be performing, we'll be like an old skool travelling show, visiting some of my favourite independent venues around the UK."





In December last year, Beans on Toast released his acclaimed new album ‘The Toothpaste And The Tube', which featured the singles “Send Me A Bird”, “AI”, “The Dragicorn”, “Back Out On The Road” and “The Golden Lion”.



Recorded with the sensational blues duo Ferris & Sylvester, his latest offering is one that hits hard and hits home. From unfiltered takes on weighty topics like the environment, the UK political landscape, and war, to lighter universal reflections on parenthood, whimsical creatures, and the sheer bliss of a sea dip; the 13 songs of ‘The Toothpaste And The Tube' finds the cult folk hero in his finest form and doing exactly what he does best. Stream the album in full here.



Following a string of stripped back shows before Christmas, The Beans on Toast Band will be performing the songs of ‘The Toothpaste And The Tube' in their fully finessed forms, plus highlights from across Beans' career at these dates as follows:

Beans on Toast & The Beans on Toast Band

‘THE TOOTHPASTE AND THE TUBE' TOUR 2024

FEBRUARY

21 NEWCASTLE - Cluny

22 GLASGOW - Stereo

23 EDINBURGH - La Belle Angele

24 MANCHESTER - Band on the Wall

25 NOTTINGHAM - Rescue Rooms

27 SHEFFIELD - The Leadmill

28 LINCOLN - The Drill

29 BIRMINGHAM - Hare & Hounds (SOLD OUT)



MARCH

01 LEEDS - Brudenell Social Club

02 BRISTOL - Thekla

03 EXETER - Phoenix

05 READING - Facebar

06 BRIGHTON - Chalk

07 PORTSMOUTH - The Wedgewood Rooms

08 MARGATE - Olbys

09 LONDON - The Garage



Tickets on sale here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289527®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flinktr.ee%2Fbeans.on.toast?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1