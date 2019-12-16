Beach Slang Release Original Rock & Roll Holiday Song 'Jolly Liver'

American rock & roll mainstay Beach Slang will release new album The Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City, January 10 on Bridge Nine Records. Their most accomplished album to date, the album features special guest bassist: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements and was mixed by heavy-hitter Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair). Like all Beach Slang albums, it's big, loud, and brash with the eleven tracks all written and arranged by James Alex. The prolific songwriter recently took inspiration from the season to pen a sloppy, rollicking original rock & roll holiday song titled "Jolly Liver".

While James Alex has always infused his anthemic power pop with the earnestness of a gutter poet, Deadbeat Bang sneaks up on you. Drawing comparisons to Jawbreaker and The Replacements, but never approaching easy facsimile, Deadbeat Bang of Heartbreak City was initially announced via Kerrang! alongside biting lead single "Bam Rang Rang", oozing glam and swagger over sleazy riffs and loud guitars. Gritty album track "Tommy In The 80s" debuted with a Consequence of Sound "Origins" feature, strutting their classic crunching hard rock sound infused with sweet melodicism.

Beach Slang 2020 Headline Tour Dates

The band recently wrapped up a massive run supporting Goo Goo Dolls and have announced a national headlining 2020 tour. The tour will kick off March 13 in Nashville, bringing their lawless live show to Los Angeles, DC, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and much more. Don't miss Beach Slang on tour in a city near you!

3/13: Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

3/14: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory Stage)

3/15: New Orleans, LA @ Santos

3/17: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

3/23: Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room

3/25: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

3/26: Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg

3/27: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

3/28: San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3/29: Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

3/30: San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

4/1: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

4/2: Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

4/3: Boise, ID @ The Olympic

4/5: Salt Lake City, ID @ Urban Lounge

4/6: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/7: Omaha, NE @ Slow Down

4/8: Fargo, N*E*R*D @ The Hall FBC

4/9: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/10: Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

4/11: Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

4/12: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

4/13: Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

4/15: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

4/16: Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

4/17: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/18: Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

4/19: Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

4/20: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

4/22: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Photo Credit: Charlie Lowe





