Bazzi Debuts New Song 'Pretty Lies'

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Bazzi has returned with his latest track and accompanying music video “Pretty Lies.”

Bazzi has been teasing the new epic across his social media (garnering over 6.4 Million impressions on TikTok), drawing in eager listeners in the process. The song hits the ear as a gentle acoustic guitar and drum beat carry the song forward, and Bazzi’s vocal prowess is on full display. Reminiscent of Bruno Mars’ lush and emotive pop ballads, “Pretty Lies” encapsulates a long, bittersweet sunset to a romantic relationship and appreciates the beauty of its final moments before it’s gone. The music video for the track follows Bazzi, acoustic guitar in hand, as he digests the different stages of loss as it sets in, with a beautiful sunset backdrop slowly evolving to rain and stormy skies.

On “Pretty Lies,” Bazzi shares “The sun is prettiest right before it says goodbye – leaving you only with the memories of the pinks and purples. How beautiful you were in our last moments together.”

“Pretty Lies” continues Bazzi’s “summer of singles.” Kicking off back in May with “F U,” Bazzi has dominated the middle stretch of 2024 with a series of acclaimed new tracks. Across “F U,” “Somewhere In Between,” “Still Feel Alone,” “Something Bout April,” and “Anything,” Bazzi continues to emphasize his ability to seamlessly meld pop, R&B, rap, and alternative into an unclassifiable sound all his own. These songs emerge from many different places, but are united by one thing — Bazzi’s uniquely generational perspective and the way he communicates through his music.

As Bazzi puts finishing touches on his next full-length project, these new tracks give us a taste of what’s to come in the next phase of his musical journey.

ABOUT BAZZI:

For Bazzi, magic alchemizes emotion into music. The Michigan-born, Los Angeles-based multiplatinum singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer molds skyscraping pop melodies, otherworldly R&B grooves, and adventurous alternative soundscapes into a reﬂection of his feelings. Bazzi has artfully and eloquently converted emotion into anthems since his emergence in 2017. His 2018 smash single “Mine” is quintuple-RIAA Platinum certified and broke into the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100 as it paved the way for his platinum-certiﬁed full-length debut, COSMIC. Propelling to the forefront of popular music and mainstream culture, the multi-hyphenate’s dynamic catalog includes the 4X-platinum “Beautiful” [feat. Camila Cabello], platinum-certiﬁed “Paradise,” “Why?,” gold-certiﬁed “3:15,” “Myself,” and “Honest.”

He continued to evolve on the critically acclaimed mixtape, Soul Searching, in 2019 – HYPEBEAST hailed it as “an introspective journey,” and V Magazine attested, “Bazzi [continues to] carve out a niche of his own.” While selling out stages globally, he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and beyond. After billions of streams, sold-out worldwide tours, and earning acclaim from Billboard, The FADER, Rolling Stone, and more, he re-harnessed the power of musical magic on his third full-length, 2022 album Inﬁnite Dream, which included the singles “Heaven” and “Only Fan,” among others. This year, Bazzi made a significant return marking a new chapter in his musical journey with a steady stream of releases including “Anything,” “something bout April”, “Still Feel Alone,” “Somewhere in Between,” and “F U.” The tracks have re-established his presence as an artist who is introspective and singular yet always on the pulse, while continuing to build anticipation for his next full-length, expansive project currently in the works.

Photo credit: Alana O’Herlihy

