Bayside Supports The Trevor Project With Kacey Musgraves Cover

In honor of Pride Month, renowned punk act Bayside has today shared their softer side with a sweetly moving take on Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow." Fans can listen to the new cover, out now via Hopeless Records.

With the new release, the band will be donating all proceeds from streaming and downloads to The Trevor Project, the premier organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ teens and young adults. For more information, please visit here.

The band shares: "As Pride Month comes to a close we want everyone in the LGBTQ+ community to know that you have our love and support not only this month but every month. To celebrate and show our support we recently recorded one of our favorite songs, 'Rainbow' by Kacey Musgraves. We are donating all royalties from downloads and streaming to The Trevor Project which assists in suicide prevention and crisis intervention for the community. Everyone deserves to be safe, loved, and seen for the person that they are."

Earlier this year Bayside released "Strangest Faces," marking the band's first new music since 2019's Interrobang‽. The album secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200.

Last year Bayside celebrated more than two decades with the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck anniversary tour. For the past 21 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression.

At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

Tour Dates

7/7 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Festival

7/8 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

7/9 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

7/10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

9/25 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/22-23 - Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 - Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival