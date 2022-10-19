Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bayside Releases 'The Red' EP & Announces 2023 Tour

Their new tour date tickets will go on-sale beginning this Friday, October 21st.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Esteemed punk act Bayside has released The Red EP, out now via Hopeless Records. The three song collection features latest singles "Just Like Home", "Good Advice", and "Strangest Faces", and marks the band's first new music since 2019's Interrobang.

The band shares: "We wanted to go out and do some places that are a little smaller than what we've been doing the last few years. We really cut our teeth in a lot of these venues and we can't wait to get back to some of them for the first time in ages."

In addition to the new EP, Bayside have announced that they will be hitting the road this winter for the Just Like Home Tour. The lineup pays homage to the band's local scene, with fellow New Yorkers I Am The Avalanche and Koyo providing support on the month long run. The Just Like Home Tour kicks off on February 10th in Houston, with stops to follow in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City, and more.

VIP packages, which include a Custom Signed Bayside Epiphone LP Special Il Guitar, are on sale now here, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, October 21st.

In 2021, Bayside celebrated more than two decades with the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck anniversary tour. For the past 21 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression.

At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

With The Red EP, fans see Bayside refining their unique brand of punk rock even further. The EP's three songs offer powerful, hard-hitting melodies that draw upon the band's heavier influences. Fans can look forward to more new music coming soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

10/22-23 - Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival
10/29 - Las Vegas, NY @ When We Were Young Festival
2/10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
2/11 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
2/12 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
2/14 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
2/15 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden AMP
2/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
2/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
2/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
2/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
2/21 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
2/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
2/24 - Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
2/25 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
2/26 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
2/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ Th Rave
3/1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
3/3 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
3/4 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
3/5 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
3/7 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
3/8 - New York, NY @ LPR
3/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
3/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
3/12 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall




