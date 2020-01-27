Bayside Celebrates 20 Years Of Bad Luck With 20th Anniversary Tour

Fresh off the success of their latest album Interrobang, renowned punk act Bayside are turning back the clocks to celebrate their 20th year as a band with the 20 Years of Bad Luck Tour. The band will be treating fans throughout the U.S. to a set of songs from across their discography, along with performances from Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, and Can't Swim. Additionally, fans will be able to experience the Bayside Museum, a collection of photos and artwork spanning the band's 20 year career. Pre-sale tickets are available now at bayside.shofetti.com, with general on-sale beginning this Thursday, January 30th at 12pm local time.

On the upcoming tour, the band shares: "In our early years as a band, we never would have imagined that we would have been celebrating twenty years but we did always know that we wanted to be the kind of band that stood the test of time. While we wanted to celebrate the music that we have made over the last twenty years, we also wanted to be able to thank the fans for always allowing us to be who we wanted and for all the support."

The band's heaviest record to date, Interrobang is a riff-heavy collection of songs that includes latest singles "Numb," "Bury Me," "Interrobang," and "Prayers." It secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums, and broke into the Billboard Top 200. Interrobang is out now and available for purchase.

For the past 20 years, the Queens-based, Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Interrobang is a punctuation mark that combines an exclamation and a question mark. For lead singer Anthony Raneri, the title represents the feelings the band's 8th studio album invokes from the listener. "We wanted the record to feel exciting and new, but also sound like a natural progression for the band," Raneri explains, "We just wanted to keep the listener on their toes - there is a ton of information being thrown out - and if you want to take it all in - you can't stop paying attention for a second." The result is the heaviest rock album of the band's career juxtaposed with the most catchy, melodic hooks the band has ever created.

Working with acclaimed producer, Cameron Webb (NOFX, Motorhead, Alkaline Trio), the band embraced his eclectic résumé and pushed the boundaries of what a Bayside song could sound like. "Cameron (Webb) has worked with a really wide range of artists, from NOFX and Lagwagon to Kelly Clarkson to Motorhead and Megadeth," Raneri shared, "We thought it would be perfect to work with (him) because we see ourselves as sitting somewhere in between all of those artists."

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. With Interrobang, the band has put together an eclectic, inspiring, and bold collection of songs. Raneri shares, "Love it or hate it, we wanted the record to invoke something in people. We said with this record we either wanted to create something great or fall on our faces. Negative or positive, we just didn't want the record to be 'fine.'" While many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves with Interrobang, out October 4, 2019 via Hopeless Records, that the best is yet to come.

Upcoming Tour Dates

5/28 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

5/29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

5/30 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

5/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/2 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Music Hall

6/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

6/4 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

6/5 - Boston MA @ House of Blues

6/6 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

6/7 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

6/10 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

6/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

6/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

6/13 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

6/15 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

6/16 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

6/17 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

6/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

6/21 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

6/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/24 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

6/26 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

6/27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

6/29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

6/30 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

7/1 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

7/2 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom





