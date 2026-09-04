Bayonne Releases FILTERS Album, U.S. Tour to Launch Sept. 27 in OKC

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Multi-hyphenate psych-pop musician Bayonne has released his new album, Filters, via Nettwerk. With its elegantly constructed melodies and atmospheric soundscapes brimming with layers, texture, and deep emotional resonance, Bayonne's music captures the indescribable on Filters.

Sellers picks up where he left us on 2023's mournful yet pop-minded Temporary Time. From the silken synth work, a sprinkling of field recordings, and an upbeat yet blissful blend of piano and percussion, Filters finds Sellers entering a new phase of existence as he works through the grief of losing his father and moving toward acceptance.

'The title Filters correlates with the concept of finding ways to get through rough times,' Sellers shares. 'It's like filtering through some of the negative things in life.'

Bayonne is excited to play these new songs on his upcoming U.K., EU, and U.S. tour. His tour officially started on Sept 2nd at Paradiso in Amsterdam and will continue tonight with a sold-out show at Oslo Hackney in London. After Bayonne makes stops through Paris, Prague, Berlin, Oslo, Copenhagen, and the Reeperbahn Festival, he'll head to the U.S. to start the next leg of the tour.

The U.S. tour kicks off at Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City on Sept. 27th and will make stops at Lincoln Hall in Chicago on Sept. 30th, Le Poisson Rouge in New York on Oct. 9th, Mohawk in Austin on Oct. 24th, Lodge Room in Los Angeles on Nov. 21st, and more. For more information and ticketing, visit bayonneofficial.com.

A native of Spring, Texas, Sellers has been enamored with boundary-pushing synth-pop and related genres since childhood, which is when he fell in love with the groundbreaking drumwork of Phil Collins and repeatedly watched Eric Clapton's MTV Unplugged performance. He blossomed into a multi-instrumentalist who was both self-taught and had some formal music education. In 2010, he released the self-titled Roger Sellers and soon followed up with the more structured, electronic-folk-styled Moments in 2011 and 8 Song in 2012. As the indie music scene flourished in his adopted home of Austin, Sellers drew in bigger crowds with his loop-layering live shows. Eventually, he settled on the performance moniker Bayonne and released Primitives (2016) and Drastic Measures (2019) via the indie incubator Mom + Pop Records, followed by Temporary Time on his current home of Nettwerk Music Group.

'Filters feels like a continuation of Temporary Time,' Sellers shares of the connective tissue between his third and fourth projects. 'Temporary Time was this grievance phase, and this feels a little bit more like it's in the same universe, but it's more the acceptance phase of that period of my life.'

Musically inspired by new age/ambient titan Enya and electro-pop pioneers Air, Sellers worked in close collaboration with Bayonne drummer Matt Toman. In addition to working together on the album's visual direction and resurfacing and polishing decade-old demos, Sellers and Toman suffused Filters with field recordings taken from nature hikes, time spent together on a Texas farm, and family gatherings.

Sellers began writing what would eventually become Filters as he completed the shimmering 'Multiphase,' which rises and falls with a looping synth melody and moves at an easy, midtempo pace, while Sellers recalls a series of odd voicemails his mother received in the weeks following his father's death.

'When I think about the actual concept of this record in terms of acceptance and grieving, 'Multiphase' encapsulates that for me. Weeks after my dad passed away, my mom kept getting these weird voicemails that were unexplainable.'

'It was a recording that I had made for my mom years ago for Mother's Day of me doing a version of the old song 'I'll See You in My Dreams', and I think I gave it to my parents on a CD or something. It was just bizarre. How would anybody even get this particular recording? She attempted to send it to me over email, and when I tried to listen to it, it would just be, like, nothing. There was no sound at all.'

Though Filters is a continuation of Sellers' journey through loss, it also explores another kind of ending—the close of a romantic relationship. On the synth-soaked ballad 'Forget,' Sellers' layered falsetto poignantly walks the listener through the start and close of a dissolved romance.

Then, on the discordantly waltzing 'Gamut,' Sellers comments on the internal sense of staying still while the world continues to rush around you. ''Gamut' is a little more abstract than my other songs. It's about how we all feel when we feel like an outsider, in the broader sense of trying to find ourselves in a really complex world. Accepting that things just go and go and go, and sometimes it's okay to just be lost.'

Filters also features one of the previously released singles, the beautifully buoyant 'Oxygen,' a track with enough rich, propulsive pop energy to burn off the hallmark dream-pop haze, revealing something bright, saturated, and fully In Focus. It signals forward motion as Sellers imagines a creative future for himself.

'I was feeling really anxious about approaching music,' Sellers shares. 'I've had times in my life where, especially when I'm about to start something, it can be really difficult to get back in that mode. It feels like such a sacred place, and it's hard to just pop in and out of. In a lot of my songs, I'm having a conversation with myself. 'Oxygen' is that internal conversation about believing in myself again.'

Filters is available now on all streaming platforms and in ultra-clear and an exclusive limited-edition Halloween orange vinyl at bayonne.merchtable.com.

U.K. / EU Dates 2026

Sept 2 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

Sept 4 - Oslo Hackney - London, U.K.

Sept 5 - Rough Trade East - London, U.K.

Sept 7 - Popup! - Paris, FR

Sept 9 - B72 - Vienna, AUT

Sept 10 - Cafe V Lese - Prague, CZ

Sept 12 - Bardzo Bardzo - Warsaw, PL

Sept 13 - Mikropol - Berlin, DE

Sept 14 - Rust - Copenhagen, DK

Sept 15 - Debaser Nova - Stockholm, SE

Sept 16 - Salt Art - Music - Oslo, NO

Sept 18 - Reeperbahn - Hamburg, DE

U.S. Dates 2026

Sept 27 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

Sept 28 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

Sept 29 - 7th St. Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Sept 30 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

Oct 2 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

Oct 3 - Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

Oct 4 - Mahall's - Cleveland, OH

Oct 5 - Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY

Oct 7 - The Armory - Boston, MA

Oct 8 - MilkBoy - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 9 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

Oct 10 - Union Stage - Washington, D.C.

Oct 11 - The Camel - Richmond, VA

Oct 13 - Pinhook - Durham, NC

Oct 14 - Revival - Asheville, NC

Oct 15 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

Oct 17 - Blue Room - Nashville, TN

Oct 18 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA

Oct 23 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

Oct 24 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

Nov 10 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

Nov 11 - Bluebird - Denver, CO

Nov 13 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 14 - The Shrine - Boise, ID

Nov 16 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Nov 17 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

Nov 18 - Hult Center - Eugene, OR

Nov 20 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA

Nov 21 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 24 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Tracklist

Unexpected

Good Enough

Remedies

Gamut

Multiphase

Oxygen

Forget

Alone For Now

January

Everything's Alright

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana



Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

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