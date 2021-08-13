Bayli Debuts New Single '16'

Today, New York-based artist and songwriter BAYLI has released a brand new single, "16." The song is taken from BAYLI's forthcoming debut EP, stories from new york, due out September 10 via Snafu Records. Listen to "16" now here.

A poignant ode to her mother, which originated as a poem, BAYLI details, "'16' tells the story of my mom, whom my family and I recently lost unexpectedly. Born an orphan in the UK, my mom immigrated to NYC from London at age 16. This song is a fast-forward through the hardships she faced in the years of her travels and the things she taught us from her experiences. It's my first ever attempt at some type of memoir-esque writing. '16' is about how strong, epic and beautiful my mother is; she is the reason I know how to be a strong woman today."

"16" is the latest taste of BAYLI's forthcoming debut EP, stories from new york - an urban symphony depicting BAYLI's coming-of-age experience in NYC. Traversing BAYLI's undying love for cutting edge fashion, forward-thinking music, and the broader arts world, all with refined, international taste, the collection of songs piece together a stunning mosaic of stories that define BAYLI's self-discovery.

Today's release follows BAYLI's collaboration with ILoveMakonnen, "SICK!" - a slick summer anthem embodying the fast-paced punch of NYC culture, which saw love from the likes of PAPER, them., and FLOOD. Both proudly Black and queer, the collaboration dropped in June, shining awareness on both Black Music Month and Pride Month. See BAYLI's recent collaboration with Tiffany & Co. for their Pride 2021 campaign "Stand For Love" here (see 0:23).

BAYLI first debuted as a solo artist with a 2018 mixtape and later followed in 2020 with EP singles "boys lie" and "sushi for breakfast," which have picked up support from outlets like DIY and Wonderland. EP track "not safe" dropped spring 2021.

With her debut EP in the pipeline, BAYLI is full speed ahead in 2021. She notes, "My overall intention is to make an impact in pop music and culture showing the diversity that truly exists in Black culture. I think my music will show alternative Black art in many different shapes and forms. I am also really concerned with the environment and how pop culture, through music and fashion, can have a bigger impact on saving our planet."