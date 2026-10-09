Baylee Lynn Releases New Single 'Happy That We Met'

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Country riser Baylee Lynn shares 'Happy That We Met,' out now via The Core Records/Capitol alongside an official lyric video. The bittersweet new single captures the feeling of knowing a relationship is over without wishing it never happened.

''Happy That We Met' is about loving the wrong person so much that even when it's time to say goodbye, you can still be grateful for the time and memories shared. I hold this song close to my heart and it's my favorite to perform live. I hope you love it just as much as I do,' says Lynn.

Written by Baylee, Madison Kozak, Sam Sumser and Sean Small, and produced by AJ Pruis, 'Happy That We Met' finds its heart in a simple admission: 'I can never wanna see you again / And still be happy that we met.' Following July's 'Lucky To Be Loved,' the song has already drawn 300,000 views across social posts previewing the release.

A Greeneville, Tennessee native, Baylee introduced her candid country-pop sound with her 2025 debut 'Cautiously Optimistic' and this year's debut EP Heart On My Sleeve, earning attention from Billboard and Country Now. Following shows supporting Maddox Batson and Redferrin, she'll perform at a Backstage Nashville writers' round on October 24 and The Listening Room Cafe on November 21.

About Baylee Lynn

A powerhouse talent with girl-next-door charm, singer/songwriter Baylee Lynn is one of country's most promising new voices. Growing up in the small Tennessee town of Greeneville, the now Nashville-based artist taught herself guitar at six and soon took up piano. Hailing from a long line of musicians, she began singing in church with her parents and penned her first song at 13, drawing inspiration from country queens like Dolly Parton. She made her debut in summer 2025 with 'Cautiously Optimistic,' hailed by Billboard as 'an incredibly charming opening statement that…harkens back to the turn-of-the-century country-pop stylings of Faith Hill and the Chicks.' Her soulful country-pop sound and candid storytelling shine throughout her debut EP Heart On My Sleeve, released in March 2026 and expanded in May, while 'That's What I'll Be' earned a spot on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack. Named to Country Now's 'Country Next' series, Baylee has brought her live show to audiences across North America supporting Maddox Batson, followed by recent dates opening for Redferrin. Her latest singles—the self-assured 'Lucky To Be Loved' and bittersweet 'Happy That We Met'—showcase an artist equally at home celebrating her worth and wearing her heart on her sleeve.

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