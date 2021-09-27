Bat Fangs Release New Single 'Action' From Upcoming Album

Super-group duo Bat Fangs have just released a new single, titled "Action."

The song is taken from their forthcoming album "Queen Of My World" to be released on October 29, 2021, which is available for pre-order now via Don Giovanni Records.

Betsy Wright (of Ex Hex) on guitar and vocals, and drummer Laura King (of Mac McCaughn and Speed Stick) bridge the gap between their respective Washington DC and Carrboro NC scenes, in their unified love of good-time shredding hard rock.

The new single "Action", out today, blends Cars-esque power pop with glam rock harmonies that wouldn't be out of place on a Def Leppard track. Triumphant lead guitars carry a raucous energy between the song's heavily harmonized hooks, giving a modern face to a classic pop-metal sound.

Using musical nostalgia as it's crystal ball, Queen of My World looks back through life's little moments and sees the mystical within the ordinary. Though many of the songs are autobiographical, at its core the record is a lens into other worlds, gazing into timelines that could have been and childhood memories so distant they may as well be past lives. Underneath the high-octane teenage antics is a genuine tribute to the unique friendships that can only form in the pseudo-invincibility of youth.

Listen to the new track here: