Bastards of Soul Share New Single 'You Let Me Down Again'

Dallas-based soul/R&B group Bastards of Soul shared their new single “You Let Me Down Again.”

The song is the latest to release off their upcoming third (and final) album Give it Right Back, the last collection of songs recorded with their late singer/bandleader Chadwick Murray before his untimely passing in 2021, which is set to release on November 17th through Skylark Soul Co.

A retro, raucous take on uncertain love written by keys player Chad Stockslager, “You Let Me Down Again” is also accompanied by an official video that premiered today via PEOPLE featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the studio sessions giving a glimpse into Murray’s powerful and dynamic presence.

This footage comes from Paul Levatino’s upcoming documentary Bastards of Soul, which showcases the bands final days together before Murray’s passing.

“You Let Me Down Again” follows the release of the album’s lead single “This Love,” the last song Chadwick ever wrote, a beautiful ballad dedicated to his wife Hannah. Sadly Chadwick didn’t have the chance to record vocals before his passing, so as a tribute, and with Hannah’s blessing, the band’s close friend and fellow Dallas musician Keite Young is featured on the track in his honor. Dallas Observer called it “a gorgeously rendered track” while Dallas Morning News named it “a string-laden ballad in the key of Sam Cooke.”

Formed by a collective of veteran Dallas musicians including bassist Danny Balis, keyboardist Chad Stockslager, guitarist Chris Holt, and drummer Matt Trimble, Bastards of Soul quickly emerged as a local favorite, led by the powerhouse first-time frontman Chadwick Murray. Although he had spent the previous two-decades of his musical life as a bassist playing in the background, Chadwick commanded attention in the spotlight with his magnetic presence, charisma, and joyous vibe.

They generated buzz at break-neck speed, signed with Eastwood Music Group, recorded and released their 2021 debut Spinnin’ at Niles City Sound, and started playing packed theater shows as well as performing with artists such as The Black Pumas and Kamasi Washington. Relix also hailed “Spinnin’ is a fitting debut for Bastards of Soul; it shows the band’s power, but suggests there’s much left in the tank.”

The Bastards of Soul’s world orbited around Chadwick. Audiences connected with him instantly and wanted more. And here he was at the onset of his middle-aged years making it happen for the first time. He kept telling everyone it was like a dream.

That dream ended tragically and abruptly and left a close-knit group of friends and family in distress and shambles. The band would only have the opportunity to record roughly 20 more songs before losing Chadwick to an unexpected illness. But by releasing Corners back in Spring of 2022, six months after his passing, plus this final collection of songs now, the band feels the resolution and satisfaction knowing they did everything possible to make sure as many people as possible will get to know and love Chadwick the way they all do.

Simultaneously heartbreaking and heartwarming, Give it Right Back represents finality and loss, but it also radiates with soul and conviction, warmth and fun. With some additional help from friends like Young, Jordache Grant, The Sha La Das, and Matt Pence, the remaining members of the band came together to complete this final tribute. One last opportunity for the band and their fans to reflect back on how much this music and specifically Chadwick meant to them.

Give it Right Back is the first official release on this newly launched DFW-based record label. Luke Sardello and Skin Wade of Eastwood Music Group have partnered with Waric Cameron to create the new imprint which will take over the Eastwood catalog as well as release several exciting new projects from the funk, groove, and soul spectrum. Eastwood will remain in place to handle licensing and publishing for artists and varied projects.

