Bassist Avery Sharpe Sets Upcoming Concert Dates

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Bassist Avery Sharpe has announced a new set of upcoming concert dates, according to a release distributed by Two for the Show Media.

Avery Sharpe is one of his generations greatest and most imaginative bassist. His unique and versatile style, have captured the respect and attention of musicians and critics. His influence is mimicked and embodied by those who have followed him. The Great Jazz pianist, McCoy Tyner was once asked to describe Avery Sharpe in two words, his response was 'Impeccable Rhythm'. Avery continues to touch fans around the world with his distinct and enjoyable musical style.

I Am My Neighbor's Keeper, that highlights 'concern and compassion for each other,' intended to recognize our common humanity at a time when there are deep divisions in the country.

Sharpe and collaborating musicians and artists will perform 10 compositions that will combine bass, voice, drums, piano, two violins, a cello, a percussionist and an African dancer into ten movements. The music will be laden with Jazz, Blues, Latin, African and Gospel idioms.

Avery Sharpe is available for Concerts, Festivals, Colleges, Master Classes, Film Scores, Commissions for Jazz Ensembles, Gospel Choirs, Chamber Groups and Symphonies.

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