Barry Waldrep to Honor Tony Rice With All Star Tribute Featuring Vince Gill, John Paul White, & More

In the era of modern music, describing anybody as the "greatest of all time" is usually met with resistance-if for no other reason than the ever-evolving tastes of both musicians and fans-but if the topic is bluegrass guitar players, there's a universally correct answer to "who's the best"; the late, great Tony Rice.

Rice was unequivocally one of the most influential, inventive, and beloved musicians in all of bluegrass and Americana music, and after he passed away in late 2020, his songs and stylings continue to live on in the droves of musicians he inspired.

This year, on the one-year anniversary of Rice's passing, bluegrass instrumentalist and producer Barry Waldrep will be releasing quite the tribute to Mr. Rice with the 21-song, special-guest laden Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice. When looking through Waldrep's list of friends, its apparent how far Rice's music reached beyond just bluegrass.

Americana greats Rodney Crowell and Jim Lauderdale and Jam-band royalty Warren Haynes and Oteil Burbridge make appearances alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Spooner Oldham and Patrick Simmons and country superstars Vince Gill and Emmylou Harris. And that's just a fraction of who's contributed to this celebration of the music of Tony Rice. Barry Waldrep and Friends Celebrate Tony Rice will be available everywhere on December 24th.

Featured artists will include Jimmy Hall, Rodney Crowell, Darrell Scott, Marty Raybon, Mike Farris, Kim Richey, Warren Haynes, Vince Gill, Radney Foster, Teresa Williams & Larry Campbell, Jim Lauderdale, John Berry, Patrick Simmons, John Paul White, Jacob Bunton, John Jorgenson, Rory Feek, Donna Hall & Kelli Johnson, and John Cowan.

Musicians on the project include Barry Waldrep, Emmylou Harris, Tammy Rogers, Andrea Zonn, Aubrey Haynie, Bryan Hall, Caelan Berry, Spooner Oldham, Oteil Burbridge, James "Hutch" Hutchinson, Jason Bailey, Bryn Davies, Scott Vestal, Benji Shanks, Dillon Hodges, and Heidi Feek.