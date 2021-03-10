Barenaked Ladies Announce Concert Stream April 17 & 18

Multi-platinum band Barenaked Ladies announce an epic weekend concert streaming event, Flip n' Hits with BNL: A Night of Monster Jams of Pandemic Proportions, to take place on Saturday, April 17 at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT with a very special encore performance on Sunday, April 18 at 8pm GMT. The show will be a 60 minutes long and have its own high-powered energy and fun, and will be available for fans to attend from any region, across the globe.

Vocalist/guitarist Ed Robertson shares, "We had such a blast playing together again when we made the Holiday Special, and we've been trying to find more ways to connect with fans. The Selfie Cam Jams are fun, but we're really jonesing to play an actual concert!"

For this event, Barenaked Ladies are returning to the historic Danforth Music Hall in Toronto for the first time in 30 years. Robertson adds, "We chose a very special venue in the history of BNL. The Danforth Music Hall was where we played one of our first REALLY big shows in our hometown over 30 years ago. It's going to be cool to return and share the experience with fans all over the world. Does anybody remember laughter??!"

Flip n' Hits with BNL will take place at posted show times and will not be available to view after the event. There is no rewind! Hosted by SESSIONS, tickets start at $15 USD and ticket bundles with exclusive commemorative merchandise are available to purchase HERE. As part of the bundle options, the band will be participating in a post-show virtual Q&A on Saturday and Sunday. Q&A quantities will be extremely limited.

This unique concert experience will feature some of the band's biggest smash hits and a lot of fan-favorites from their extensive catalogue. Barenaked Ladies are "flipping" out waiting for the return of live shows, so the time is now to bust out their own show of "pandemic proportions." Get ready for a concert jam-packed with the songs music lovers all know and sing along to. Try to get all the words right this time to "One Week," or change it to Jimmy Fallon's version about Biden from The Tonight Show. Reminisce with "Pinch Me." Dream big with "If I Had $1,000,000." Get cozy with the TV for the catchy and unforgettable "Big Bang Theory Theme," and so many other musical treasures.

Barenaked Ladies have continued to find new ways to engage with their fans during quarantine and keep spirits high. Over the last year, they've entertained fans with their #SelfieCamJams, performing together but remotely from their homes and raising money for various charities with each video. In December, Barenaked Ladies hosted a variety show streaming event BARENAKED LADIES PRESENTS: A Very Virtual Christmas. The night featured a slew of songs from the popular Barenaked For The Holidays album as well as a surprise guest appearance from Sarah McLachlan. Recently in February, the band participated in TikTok's #CoversForLovers campaign, contributing their stellar version of Led Zeppelin's hit "Whole Lotta Love," adding their trademark Barenaked Ladies spin to the rock n roll classic.

"We're delighted to continue this great partnership with BNL," said Tim Westergren, Sessions co-founder. "They clearly understand the power of Sessions and are really leveraging it to grow and engage their fan base."

BNL's extensive Last Summer On Earth Tour, originally scheduled for 2020, is currently scheduled for June 2021. This includes a headline tour of North America with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket to be followed by dates in the UK in the fall. This will be the 6th edition of their Last Summer On Earth tour, following 2019's critically-acclaimed shows with Hootie & the Blowfish. Tickets purchased for 2020 remain valid for 2021. Click here for full tour routings.