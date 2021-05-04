Bantum Shares 'New Leaf' From Upcoming EP

Cork-based producer Bantum has released his latest single 'New Leaf', which will be shortly followed by a 3 track EP on May 25th. After the success of 'Gully', 'Tower', 'NGLA' with Loah last year, this is a return to Bantum's instrumental electro-funk sound with a new feel.

'New Leaf' introduces a new sound and direction for Bantum inspired by the disco-funk soul sound of Stardust, Cassius, Royksopp, Daft Punk, Jungle and Four Tet among many others. Having garnered a reputation for collaborating with artists across Ireland and the UK spanning multiple genres, Bantum has produced a trio of tracks for the inevitable return to the dancefloor. Written and produced entirely at home in Cork, 'New Leaf' will be the first of multiple Bantum projects over the coming year.

Ruairi Lynch is a Cork native electronic music producer who performs and records under the name Bantum. Mixing elements of electronica, funk, dance and hip hop, he has been releasing music for close to 11 years culminating in the 2016 RTE Choice prize nominated album 'Move'. He has performed in Ireland, the USA and the UK and has held slots at festivals including Electric Picnic, Body & Soul, Sounds from a Safe Harbour, It Takes A Village and many more while opening for the likes of Jon Hopkins and Kiasmos' Janus Rasmussen.

A keen collaborator, Bantum has released music across multiple genres spanning R&B, Soul and Hip Hop in multiple languages. Having spent 2020 steadily releasing singles such as 'Gully', 'Tower', 'NGLA' and working on critically acclaimed short films, Bantum is changing things up again with his upcoming EP 'New Leaf'. Citing influences as diverse as Nicolas Jaar, Prince, Soulwax, Daft Punk, Four Tet and many more, 'New Leaf' is a step in an even funkier, beat-driven instrumental direction to be played at home and in the club.

Listen here: