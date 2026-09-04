Banoffee Announces New EP MUSCLES, Shares Single MOTH ON MY MOUTH

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Melbourne-born, LA-based artist, producer and DJ Banoffee has announced their new EP Muscles, landing 25th September, alongside dreamy new cut 'Moth On My Mouth.'

'Moth On My Mouth' pairs Banoffee's sugary vocals with sparkling, spacey synths and little jabs of percussion, slowly pulling apart into stranger, glitchier textures as it goes. Lyrically, it captures the feeling at the heart of Muscles: staying up all night, driving around LA with the top down and the hazy nostalgia of nights you don't really want to end.

Speaking on 'Moth on My Mouth,' Banoffee said -

'Moth on my mouth came to me in the literal form of a moth. I was living in Highland Park contemplating the loss of a dear friend and finding glimpses of her in things around me. A moth was lying by gate, and I was flooded with grief. The idea that maybe she'd visited me in this form and I'd missed it. This track explores the idea of moments when you feel someone with you, I often feel her hush me - telling me something's not worth it, or giggling about something silly I've said. This track is the story of a moment I imagined with the moth by my gate, a lost moment with a loved one that was missed because of the rush of the city.'

Across Muscles, Banoffee brings together juddering percussion, spliced vocal chops and bright pop melodies, continuing to play with the more experimental club sounds that have long shaped their music. After a three-year hiatus spent throwing parties and immersing themselves in LA's underground dance scene, Muscles sees Banoffee return to music with a new perspective, shaped by the dancefloor. The EP also marks the first time Banoffee has sung, written and produced an entire project themselves.

From touring stadiums worldwide with Taylor Swift as part of Charli XCX's band to being described by FACT as one of pop's great forward thinkers, Banoffee has long carved out a space between pop and the underground. More recently, they're behind the cult club-night Loose, taking over underground venues across LA, where HAIM, Billie Eilish, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber and Empress Of have all been known to come through.

Muscles lands 25th September.

Photo Credit: Haley Blavka



Photo Credit: Haley Blavka

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