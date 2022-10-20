Bangladeshi-American Artist Nadu Releases New Single 'Good To Me'

Based in Los Angeles, Bangladeshi-American musician Nadu is pleased to share his new single and video "Good To Me." The song, which debuted today at Top Shelf Magazine, is the first track to be lifted from his forthcoming album 16 out in February 2023.

Mastered by Sarah Register (The Shins, Dodos, Big Thief), the album spans genres of alternative indie, indie pop, jazz fusion, post punk and surf rock with lots of synths and is influenced by artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail, King Krule, The Heavy to Soccer Mommy. "Good To Me" will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday for any playlist shares.

"'Good To Me' is about celebrating the joy of finally being in a trusting intimate place with a life partner -- and, at the same time, being scared of losing that -- because it is an unfamiliar feeling, explains Nadu. "The chorus and refrain 'Be good to me // I can't take it' is alluding to that dichotomy of feeling. I wrote this song about being with my partner, who is still mad that I mentioned them ever having had 'coffee breath'."

Nadu is known for his brand of hard-hitting vocals in live performances, singing his "punk-as-hell take on surf-rock" (Sophia Stevens, THE STRANGER), beginning with two self-released EPs in 2017 and 2020. Nader made the move to the U.S. as a teenager, surviving on service jobs through school, ending up strapped to an office cubicle. Songwriting drew him to leave that culture and make music full time, a luxury his childhood did not afford.

Nadu's early EPs took bedroom sessions to a unique avenue. The tracks were composed & recorded in a music studio he converted from a 3 ft by 5 ft closet under a staircase, with the drums recorded right outside the door, all in a giant former mochi factory warehouse in downtown LA. The vast sounds the space created inspired him to fill it with bouncing, riotous beats in that early work.

The new album, 16, has evolved into an entirely different animal. The songs on 16, while still traveling on catchy hooks, are built from a more complex landscape, and express vulnerable lyrics about intimacy, immigration and an underlying urgency to solve everything. A far cry from the teenage boy who hid his guitar under his bed to play in the wee hours alone, the collaboration in 16 has been a healing exploration of working with other musicians.

This album was largely making peace with the sixteen year old version of Nadu. A hopeless romantic, not allowed to date. A desperate-to-create musician, not allowed an instrument.

In previous releases, Nadu rediscovered his love of garage rock & surfy punk through the likes of FIDLAR, Ty Segall & Bass Drum of Death, and has since been playing Los Angeles non-stop (including festivals Happy Sundays, Echo Park Rising, June Bloom) along with West Coast and Midwest tours - clocking in at more than 60+ shows.

Watch the new music video here: