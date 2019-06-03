Bandsintown and CMT Extend Partnership To Drive Artist Discovery In Nashville

Bandsintown, the most trusted source for concert discovery, has partnered with CMT once again to help music fans discover the most exciting rising country artists leading into the CMT Music Awards on June 5th in Nashville, TN.

Beginning today, CMT Music Awards Week will be taking over Nashville hosting free performances spotlighting the most exciting up-and-coming artists in country music. The showcases will be held across the city and feature performances by Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, Lindsay Ell, Clare Dunn, Erin Enderlin, Lainey Wilson, Brandon Lay, Cassadee Pope, Ingrid Andress, Rachel Wammack, Hardy, and more.

To help fans stay up-to-date on the the best performances, Bandsintown will host a bespoke in-app CMT Awards Week guide that will offer recommendations and concert details for the best country music offerings happening in Nashville throughout the week.

"CMT has expanded our festival footprint to represent the passions of our consumers at all hours of the day. We're engaging fans from sunrise to sunset including early morning fitness, prime time dining and after hours events...music will be the constant across all events," said Adam Steingart, SVP, Partnerships at CMT. "Being able to partner with Bandsintown helps us amplify our fan's key passion point in an authentic and engaging way."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with CMT and for another exciting week of celebrating music discovery in Nashville," said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "With so much amazing live music happening in the days leading up to the CMT Music Awards, fans can turn to Bandsintown for local concert recommendations, new music discovery, and to connect with their favorite new artists."

Hosted by Little Big Town, the CMT Music Awards will feature an impressive lineup of superstar performances from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, and more. The awards show airs LIVE from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5th at 8p EST / 7p CST. For free concerts, events, and a chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards, download the CMT Music Awards App HERE.

Fans can download the Bandsintown App to access their CMT Music Awards Week guide for real time updates and recommendations throughout the week.





