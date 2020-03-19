Bandsintown Launches WATCH LIVE Notifications And The Bandsintown LIVE Channel On Twitch

Bandsintown, the industry-leading live events discovery and direct-to-fan platform, is announcing two new features aimed to help live music fans and artists cope with the effects of live event cancellations.

The new WATCH LIVE feature allows the 530,000 registered artists on Bandsintown to promote their live-streamed shows on their favorite live streaming platforms at no cost to the 55 million registered fans on Bandsintown.

Bandsintown has also established a Bandsintown Live channel on Twitch, the leading live streaming platform. This channel will be busy immediately, with pioneering DJ/Producer Black Coffee launching the new channel this Friday March 20th at 1pmET with a live performance from his studio in South Africa.

Bandsintown has launched WATCH LIVE Notifications And The Bandsintown LIVE Channel On Twitch:

- Direct to fans platform Bandsintown adds WATCH LIVE feature to help artists promote their live show streams

- Pioneering DJ, producer Black Coffee to headline the new Bandsintown Live Twitch channel this Friday at 1PM EST.

- Multi-day Bandsintown Live Music Marathon next week to raise money for the MusicCares COVID-19 Fund to help musicians

Leading direct-to-fan and global events discovery platform Bandsintown is launching a new WATCH LIVE feature designed to help artists and fans connect as the number of online concerts greatly expands during the COVID-19 shutdown.

With WATCH LIVE, 530,000 registered artists on Bandsintown can now promote their live-streamed shows on their favorite live streaming platforms at no cost to the 55 million Bandsintown registered fans. Artists will be able to promote on their own Facebook pages, Instagram stories, or other sites surfacing Bandsintown's events listings such as Amazon's Alexa or Billboard.com.

Bandsintown's direct to fans free messaging platform is also being used by many artists to stay in touch with their most engaged fans, the concertgoers.

"Artists and fans are already missing the tribal experience that live shows create. We all must do whatever we can to keep that feeling alive as well as help artists in these difficult times," said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. "WATCH LIVE and a new Bandsintown Live music channel on Twitch are the first of many new initiatives from Bandsintown."

WATCH LIVE will begin rolling out free on Bandsintown For Artists next week.



Black Coffee To Stream On Bandsintown Live This Friday

This Friday, March 20th at 1 PM NYC | 6 PM BCN | 7 PM pioneering DJ and producer Black Coffee will be the first artist to perform on the new Bandsintown Live channel on Twitch, performing live from his studio in South Africa. Stream it at live.bandsintown.com.

Black Coffee's penchant for true Afropolitan house that is both home-brewed, but fresh and future-focused, has earned him such accolades as "Breakthrough DJ of the Year", "Best Dance Album" and many more. He's brought his signature sound to collaborations with artists including Drake and David Guetta, as well as to venues and music festivals all over the world, including Coachella and an 18-week residency at Hï Ibiza.

The Bandsintown Live Music Marathon

Next week, the Bandsintown Live channel will host a multi-day Bandsintown Live Music Marathon featuring both emerging and established artists.

All donations collected by Bandsintown during the festival will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund (www.musicares.com/relief).





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You