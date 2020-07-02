Bandsintown Announces Programming Lineup for the Week Of July 6

On Wednesday, the Bandsintown LIVE streaming channel celebrates "Inner World," the first album by His Holiness, the Dalai Lama released on July 6th, his 85th Birthday. The program features exclusive interviews with Tencho Gyatso, the niece of the Dalai Lama and director of Tibetan Empowerment & Chinese Engagement Programs for the International Campaign, and Junelle Groves, the album's executive producer. There will be music and seven meditations from the album with comforting themes like Compassion, Courage, Humanity, and Wisdom.

On Thursday evening Octopus Recordings & Space Yacht delve into their underground network for a new weekly series on Bandsintown LIVE celebrating the forefront of Techno & House artists dropping red-hot sessions.

Programming on the new Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS live streaming music channel continues with a Monday stream curated by the Americana Music Association UK followed by more Americana and Country music programming on Wednesday and Friday.

The Bandsintown LIVE streaming music channel has attracted 24.1 million viewers since launching in May with daily themed music programming. Last week Bandsintown launched the Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channel programming Americana and Country artists on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Watch Bandsintown LIVE at live.bandsintown.com

Watch Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS at outskirts.bandsintown.com

MONDAY JULY 6 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS

Americana Music Association UK Presents

Simulcast on Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS and Bandsintown LIVE

HOSTS: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Judy Blank

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM PT Lady Nade

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Emily Barker

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Ferris + Sylvester

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Robert Vincent

TUESDAY JULY 7 - Bandsintown LIVE DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT John-Robert

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Cecilia Gault

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Ed Cosens

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Baseball Game



WEDNESDAY JULY 8 - Bandsintown LIVE FUSION

In honor of the Dalai Lama's 85th Birthday and the release of his first album "Inner World." Interviews with Tencho Gyatso, the niece of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama and director of Tibetan Empowerment & Chinese Engagement Programs for the International Campaign and Junelle Groves, the executive producer of Inner World plus seven meditations from the album.

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT



WEDNESDAY JULY 8 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Troy Doherty

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Sarah Jane Nelson

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT JD Simo

THURSDAY JULY 9 - Bandsintown LIVE ALL THE VIBES

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Romaro Franceswa

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Belaganas

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TBA



Octopus x Space Yacht

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Sian

FRIDAY JULY 10 - Bandsitown LIVE #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Noah Cunane

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Jac Ross

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Leah Kate

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA

FRIDAY JULY 10 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS REWIND

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Jaimee Harris

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT The Sam Chase

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT The Sea The Sea

