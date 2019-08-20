'Banana' feat. Shaggy Released by Island-Pop Star Conkarah

Island-Pop Star, Conkarah, returns with the release of his new single and soon-to-follow music video "Banana" featuring fellow Jamaican and GRAMMY award-winning artist, Shaggy, who also co-produced the track.

"I can't wait to share this positive vibration with you all, and it's an honor to work with Shaggy who is a Reggae/Dancehall pioneer and a Jamaican hero," said Conkarah.

"'Banana' is a modern re-flip of a timeless, classic melody complete with tongue-in-cheek humor in the true Caribbean tradition. Conkarah has a cool delivery and it was fun to complement that on the song with my tone," said Shaggy.

Written by Conkarah, "Banana" is a tongue-in-cheek play on the 1956 hit Jamaican folk song "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" from the legendary Jamaican singer/songwriter/activist/actor Harry Belafonte.

The Oxford Dictionary defines a conqueror as "a person who conquers a place or people". This definition aptly suits recording artist Conkarah who desires to conquer the world by spreading the positive vibes of reggae music wherever he travels. Having grown up in a culturally diverse home with a British mother and Jamaican father, the Kingston, Jamaica native is almost nomadic as he consistently explores the globe. To date, Conkarah has successfully completed two world tours capturing the hearts of fans across three continents, and of course, the Caribbean and Pacific islands. Conkarah's unique covers of Billboard chart-toppers have garnered over 200 million combined views and over 620K YouTube subscribers. Conkarah's most popular cover is Adele's hit single "Hello" featuring recording artist Rosie Delmah. The video has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube and also hit Number 1 on the Global Viral chart on Spotify. In 2018 he released EXCITA - an album of original songs blending genres including Reggae, Dancehall, and Pop Music featuring collabs with Jamaican Reggae legend Tanya Stephen and Nigerian Afrobeats king Ice Prince. It debuted at #3 on the Billboard Reggae chart and featured GRAMMY-winning dancehall artist Beanie Man.





