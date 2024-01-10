Bam Marley Shares New Single 'Eclipse'

Building on last year's success of "Bussin," Marley kicks off the new year by solidifying his presence in the spotlight, crafting a sound that is uniquely his.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Bam Marley Shares New Single 'Eclipse'

Multi-talented artist and producer Bam Marley returns with his latest single, "Eclipse." Building on last year's success of "Bussin," Marley kicks off the new year by solidifying his presence in the spotlight, crafting a sound that is uniquely his.

With soulful rhythms, captivating melodies, and innovative musical elements, "Eclipse" metaphorically explores the dynamic and mysterious interplay, drawing inspiration from the concept of opposites attracting like magnets. The track beautifully parallels the celestial dance of the sun and the moon.

Marley says, "The song was conceived in a dream after watching a movie titled Mune about the sun and the moon coming together in perfect harmony to create balance on Earth, and it beautifully captures the allure of two contrasting elements coming together in a powerful and irresistible way."

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, and currently residing in Los Angeles, Bam Marley, born Daniel Bambaata Marley, stands as the firstborn of Ziggy Marley and the eldest grandchild of reggae icon Bob Marley.

Bam has the musical mastery to manipulate his sound and seamlessly move across genres such as reggae, rap, pop, and rock and prides himself in being able to produce, write, and record all his own music. Though he has only just begun releasing music officially, he has gained recognition from BETPAPER MagazineLyrical Lemonade, and more. 

PHOTO CREDIT: RUSSELL HAMILTON



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
MGMT Release New Single & Music Video Nothing To Declare Photo
MGMT Release New Single & Music Video 'Nothing To Declare'

MGMT are back with another single off their forthcoming new album, the quietly contemplative and cinematic “Nothing To Declare”. The song is accompanied by an official video, directed by Joey Frank (Me & Michael) and starring Inga Petry, a student at the University of Pittsburgh where she studies philosophy and pre-law.

2
Frontier Ruckus Shares New Single Clarkston Pasture Photo
Frontier Ruckus Shares New Single 'Clarkston Pasture'

The Michigan-based indie folk trio Frontier Ruckus shared their new single “Clarkston Pasture,” from their upcoming album On the Northline. Juxtaposing an indelibly upbeat melody with somberly self-reflective lyrics, the song explores the duality of time and place, all wrapped around an inspired chorus.

3
Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced Saving Grace Photo
Alex Jordan Begs For Mercy On Steve Berlin-Produced 'Saving Grace'

Bay Area musician Alex Jordan pleads for mercy on his new album 'Saving Grace,' produced by Steve Berlin. Queen Kerosene was recorded at The Finishing School in Austin, Texas with a band of Austin-based musicians — including harmony singer Carrie Rodriguez and accordion player Josh Baca (the protégé of Norteño icon Flaco Jiménez).

4
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops Horror Of It All From New Album Stellar Evolution Photo
Aaron Lee Tasjan Drops 'Horror Of It All' From New Album 'Stellar Evolution'

Produced by Tasjan and Gregory Lattimer, the album showcases an innovative array of shimmering synth, club ready drums and angular guitar, and is undeniably his most realized sonic vision to date. Tasjan has cultivated a storied and outstanding career already, but his forthcoming album Stellar Evolution is just what the title says. 

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO