Bam Marley Shares New Single 'Eclipse'

Multi-talented artist and producer Bam Marley returns with his latest single, "Eclipse." Building on last year's success of "Bussin," Marley kicks off the new year by solidifying his presence in the spotlight, crafting a sound that is uniquely his.

With soulful rhythms, captivating melodies, and innovative musical elements, "Eclipse" metaphorically explores the dynamic and mysterious interplay, drawing inspiration from the concept of opposites attracting like magnets. The track beautifully parallels the celestial dance of the sun and the moon.

Marley says, "The song was conceived in a dream after watching a movie titled Mune about the sun and the moon coming together in perfect harmony to create balance on Earth, and it beautifully captures the allure of two contrasting elements coming together in a powerful and irresistible way."

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, and currently residing in Los Angeles, Bam Marley, born Daniel Bambaata Marley, stands as the firstborn of Ziggy Marley and the eldest grandchild of reggae icon Bob Marley.

Bam has the musical mastery to manipulate his sound and seamlessly move across genres such as reggae, rap, pop, and rock and prides himself in being able to produce, write, and record all his own music. Though he has only just begun releasing music officially, he has gained recognition from BET, PAPER Magazine, Lyrical Lemonade, and more.

PHOTO CREDIT: RUSSELL HAMILTON