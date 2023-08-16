Bakar Shares New Single 'Right Here, For Now'

British artist Bakar reveals a captivating new single “Right Here, For Now.” Opening with an addictive kick snare that meanders throughout the track, “Right Here, For Now” explores the themes of young love and self-discovery, displaying Bakar's musical prowess and his ability to infuse introspection into a lively song.

A fresh take on alternative music, the track is an amalgamation of the North Londoner's unique sound and showcases Bakar's ability to meld intricate layers of instrumentation, and sharp lyricism alongside his signature gritty vocals. All these elements, including a brand-new live performance visual that accompanies the track, blend together to create a dazzling, immersive soundscape from the very first note.

Bakar’s new single follows his previous release, “Alive!”; both tracks will feature on his upcoming second album, Halo. Halo rings in a new era for Bakar. Out September 22nd, the upcoming album is the sonic counterpart to his acclaimed 2018 mixtape BADKID. On his second album, the young artist explores the dichotomy he feels between the nomadic loneliness of a life constantly on the road and the “lifestyle” of being a musician.

Resisting categorization during his steady growth into the spotlight, Bakar offers all the lyrical prowess of a rapper, the virtuosic poise of a producer, and the pop craft of a singer-songwriter. Born in Camden, North London and raised on Choice FM, R&B CDs, and the Quran, Bakar’s early musical influences spanned from London’s flourishing grime scene to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and English indie acts like The Maccabees.

Bakar propelled into the limelight with his 2018 mixtape BADKID, produced with frequent collaborator Zach Nahome in what has become a fruitful partnership; his US #1 single “Hell N Back” swiftly followed in 2019 - a track currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity, receiving a sync in the trailer for Pixar’s Elemental, hitting #18 at US Pop Radio, #1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay, #1 on Shazam in Los Angeles, and having peaked in the Top 20 of the UK Official Singles Chart - a career highlight for the young Brit.

Away from the studio, Bakar will appear on festival stages in the US and Europe this summer, including a recent appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago and a main stage slot at Reading & Leeds at the end of this month.

Following his Australia & New Zealand headline tour this October in support of Halo, Bakar will commence the European run in Italy this November, and will make stops in Germany, Belgium, Denmark and France, before kicking off the UK leg in Glasgow on November 21. The Camden artist will perform an eagerly anticipated, sold-out hometown show at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 28 and will round off his tour with two dates at Manchester’s Albert Hall, with the final date sold out.

“Right Here, For Now” marks another single in a string of successful releases that affirm Bakar's place at the top of the global alternative scene.

Bakar The Halo Tour UK & Europe Headline Tour Dates

Thursday November 9th - Magnolia - Milan, Italy

Sunday November 12th - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

Tuesday November 14th - Melkweg - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Wednesday November 15th - CBE - Cologne, Germany

Thursday November 16th - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday November 18th - DR Koncerthuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

Wednesday November 21st - O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK

Thursday November 22nd - Academy - Dublin, Ireland

Friday November 23rd - Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

Saturday November 25th - Le Bataclan - Paris, France

Tuesday November 28th - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

Thursday November 29th - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Friday November 30th – Albert Hall - Manchester, UK

Photo Credit: Bafic