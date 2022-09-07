Baka Not Nice Returns With New Track 'Body & a Face'

OVO's own Baka Not Nice marks his return with a bold new heater called "Body & A Face." The Toronto artist and legend shares the new track just days before he graces the stage at Rolling Loud Toronto on Saturday, September 10th.

Always on his game, Baka is back to remind us he's a force of nature with a lavish lifestyle as his vocals bounce on the moody production handled by OZ (Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Gunna, and more) and Fierce (Jack Harlow, Lil Gotit, and more).

Baka's previous track titled "Live Up To My Name" was released back in '19 via OVO Sound and provided the perfect sonic backdrop for Baka's melodic staccato delivery. "Live Up To My Name" also arrived on the heels of OVO's Top Boy soundtrack, which featured Baka's standout "My Town" feat. Giggs from his no long talk also released in '19.

Listen to the new single here: